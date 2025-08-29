Culina Kuala Lumpur’s Special Merdeka Menu Highlights Fresh Ingredients & Local Flavours [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Located at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, Culina, a leading purveyor of specialist epicurean foods and wines from Singapore, brings the world’s finest produce and elevated dining with a focus on local flavours through a contemporary lens.

What sets Culina KL apart? Culina KL embraces its signature market-to-bistro concept: All the fresh and quality ingredients in Culina’s adjoining bistro is from its supermarket.

Customers who are keen to keep to their fitness goals get to customise their meals by picking out the freshest produce and have them prepared at the bistro on the spot.

In conjunction with Merdeka Day, Culina KL introduces a seasonal menu “A Celebration of Local Flavours” that’ll be available until 30 September 2025. Some of the menu highlights include Grilled Sabah Sea Prawn Spaghetti, Beef Satay Spaghetti, and Sambal Ortiz Anchovy Pizza.

TRP had the opportunity to put Culina KL’s dishes to the test and here’s what we had from the seasonal menu:

Crab Cake

Oyster

Nicoise Salad

MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef Loin

Chilli Crab Spaghetti

Sambal Ortiz Anchovy Pizza

Rotisserie Half Chicken

Soft serve-Candied peanut with sesame seeds

The Taste Test

The feast started with delicious fresh oysters topped with shallot mignonette and a squeeze of lemon. For the freshest oysters, it’s advised to come dine on Fridays. You can also have the tasty oysters fried.

Next up was a serving of crab cakes, a signature dish from Culina Singapore. The crab cakes, served with a side of celeriac remoulade, lemon, and Marie Rose sauce, were soft and delicious. Flavour-wise, the combination of ingredients gave an interesting yet refreshing flavours which further whet the appetite.

This was followed by a large bowl of Nicoise Salad comprised of Ortiz tuna, baby gem, beans, potato, tomato, olives, organic hard-boiled eggs, and drizzled with anchovy dressing. The result was a fresh garden to munch on complete with proteins.

Fried oyster Nicoise salad

Crab cakes. Images: Siti Murni/TRP

Meat lovers gladly took on the Rotisserie Half Chicken and MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef Loin. The chicken was served with smooth mashed potato and vegetables while the beef came with hand cut fries. Both the meats were cooked tender and juicy to perfection.

The Chilli Crab Spaghetti surprised me most for its flavour and smooth crab meats. This spaghetti dish was spiced just right so both dragons and non-spice lovers loved it.

The savoury options continued with the Sambal Ortiz Anchovy Pizza. The pizza showed perfect leoparding and the dough’s texture was just right. Flavour-wise, it’s not like sambal from nasi lemak and it’s neither too spicy or sour. Overall, I would still prefer a tomato base.

The meal ended with a generous serving of soft serve ice cream. The vanilla ice cream, served on a waffle cup, sits on a bed of candied peanuts and sesame seeds, providing a perfect balance of sweetness and texture. Together, the dessert has a pleasantly smooth oaty flavour.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Rotisserie chicken

Sambal Ortiz Anchovy Pizza. Image: Siti Murni/TRP

The Verdict

While we didn’t get to pick our ingredients from the supermarket, we could taste the freshness of the ingredients in each dish without sacrificing flavours.

Of all the dishes we tried, I liked the Chilli Crab Spaghetti, Crab Cake, and the MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef Loin.

Culina KL is a great place for dining with the family and even catch-ups with friends. They also have a la carte menu daily.

The seasonal menu costs RM48 for one dish and RM68 for two dishes.

Chilli crab spaghetti. Image: Siti Murni/TRP

Culina Kuala Lumpur

Address: B1, Shoppes at Four Seasons Place. 145 Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 50450

Operating hours:

Breakfast: 8am to 11am

Bistro: 10am to 10pm | Lunch set: 10am-2pm

Market: 10am to 10pm

For reservation, book here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.