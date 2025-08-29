7-Eleven Malaysia Unveils CAFé by 7-Eleven With “Rasa Premium, Harga Berbaloi” This Merdeka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of Merdeka, 7-Eleven Malaysia proudly unveiled its campaign, “Rasa Premium, Harga Berbaloi”, spotlighting its elevated CAFé concept, CAFé by 7-Eleven. This campaign redefines the convenience store experience, offering CAFé-style comfort food, artisanal coffee, and premium taste at prices that deliver true value for every Malaysian.

For decades, Malaysians have relied on 7-Eleven as the go-to convenience store for daily essentials. Today, the brand is redefining that experience with CAFé by 7-Eleven, introducing a refined, CAFé-style food and beverage concept within its stores. With over 700 outlets now open across Peninsular Malaysia, CAFé by 7-Eleven continues to meet the growing demand for premium quality that is both accessible and affordable to everyone.

Launch in KL Sentral.

This Merdeka, the campaign pays tribute to the rakyat in a truly meaningful way. “Rasa Premium, Harga Berbaloi” embodies the inclusive spirit of Malaysia, proving that premium experiences do not need a premium price tag. Just like coffee from CAFé by 7-Eleven, crafted with care and offered at an affordable price, it allows every Malaysian to savour rich flavours and enjoy true CAFé-quality moments without compromise.

CAFé by 7-Eleven is more than just coffee machines. It is a warm, welcoming space with a thoughtfully curated menu designed to surprise and satisfy. From its signature sandwiches and onigiri to the newly launched Black Pepper Chicken Burger and expertly crafted Coffee Series, CAFé by 7-Eleven has become a destination that blends everyday convenience with the pleasure of CAFé-style enjoyment.

To bring this campaign closer to Malaysians, 7-Eleven activated exciting touchpoints throughout August. From vibrant LRT and bus wraps to in-store promotions, engaging social content, and surprise sampling events, the brand ensured everyone could experience the meaning of “Rasa Premium, Harga Berbaloi.” To further share the Merdeka joy, free coffee was distributed at four selected LRT stations in Kuala Lumpur, as well as during the Merdeka Celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on 30 & 31 August 2025. Adding to the celebration, customers can enjoy the ongoing Buy Any Coffee, Free 1 Iced Latte promotion at all CAFé by 7-Eleven outlets nationwide until 30 September 2025.

“We believe convenience can be redefined. CAFé by 7-Eleven is our step forward in making fresh, delicious food part of everyday life without compromising on value,” said Mr. Wong Wai Keong, Co-CEO of 7-Eleven Malaysia. “This Merdeka, we’re proud to bring something truly for the people.”

Designed for modern lifestyles, CAFé by 7-Eleven offers quick, tasty, and satisfying options for Malaysians always on the move. With freshly brewed coffee starting from just RM2.90, it proves that premium taste doesn’t require a premium price tag. The campaign not only celebrates Malaysia’s independence but also the independent spirit of its customers, who appreciate both quality and value.

Adding to the celebration, CAFé by 7-Eleven introduced two new combo offerings. 7Meals provides a complete hot meal at just RM9.90, catering perfectly to busy Malaysians on the go. Meanwhile, 7Savers allows customers to mix and match two items from a selected range at only RM5.90 or RM6.90, giving them more choice, more value, and the same premium taste expected from CAFé by 7-Eleven.

The launch event also featured a special coffee-sharing session by Shaun Liew, two-time Malaysia Brewer’s Cup Champion and co-founder of ONO Specialty Coffee & Matcha. After conducting a blind tasting with his team, Shaun was pleasantly surprised to discover that the cup they unanimously selected as smooth and well-balanced came from 7-Eleven. Impressed by its quality and value, he has since included it in his regular coffee routine. He highlighted CAFé by 7-Eleven’s unique blend of Brazil Cerrado, which delivers nuttiness and malt-like notes, combined with Fairtrade Sumatra Mandheling, which offers chocolate tones and gentle plum acidity, resulting in a harmonious, CAFé-quality cup at an affordable price.

With this Merdeka campaign, 7-Eleven Malaysia continues its mission to elevate the everyday, proving that great taste and true value can go hand in hand.

