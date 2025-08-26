Celebrate Merdeka The Malaysian Way By Enjoying Food, Discounts, & Freebies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What do Malaysians love other than food? Discounts! This Merdeka Day, everyone gets to combine their two loves (maybe three): Food, Discounts, and Freebies.

Here are several eateries helping us all celebrate Merdeka with great food and drinks, and also merchandise to mark the day.

Sushi King

Get yourself a free purple plate this Merdeka season at Sushi King by drawing your own Jalur Gemilang (correctly) in store. The hint is in the fish logo.

Me’nate Steak Hub | 11 August-16 September 2025

Treat the fam to a delicious Merdeka Tomahawk Feast at Me’nate. Fit for 3 to 4 pax, the feast includes 1 BBQ Beef Nachos, 1 Funghi Pastella, 1 Pizzadillas, and a jug of fresh orange juice. For reservations, head to the link here.

Maria’s SteakCafe | 12 August-16 September 2025

Enjoy RM68 off when you order Maria’s SteakCafe’s all-new special Steak Tasting Platter. It’s a chance to indulge in three premium steak cuts on one plate.

KFC | 20 August-6 September 2025

KFC’s Merdeka Deal costs RM6.80 for 2 sides. There are three sets to choose from: Cheezy Wedges, Loaded Cheezy Fries, or Garlic Aioli Fries. For more information, head over to KFC’s Merdeka Deal website here.

There’s also a Chicky Meal sticker pack for the kids!

Coffee Bean Tea Leaf | 25 August-15 September 2025

If you spend a minimum of RM35 at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, you get a free limited-edition Icons of Malaysia sticker pack that you can use to personalise your tumblers, laptop, notebooks, and more.

However, if you spend a minimum of RM45, you can redeem a Bunga Raya Pin for free. CBTL members can redeem a Merdeka Tiger pin for just 800 Bean Points and enjoy it free if they purchase any drink. For more information on the deal, head over to the Google Doc here.

Richeese Factory | 25 August-16 September 2025

Richeese Factory is offering the 4 Sekawan set until 16 September 2025. The set is comprised of 1 Fire Chicken, 1 Flying Chicken, 1 Crispy Chicken, 4 Nuggets, with one cheese sauce for RM31.80. There are two combos for add-ons at RM6.80 each.

Additionally, a minimum spend of RM30 entitles you a free Merdeka sticker pack while stocks last.

Taco Bell | 25-31 August 2025

From 27 to 31 August, Taco Bell is giving up to 60% off. Guests can enjoy their favourite meals like burritos at only RM7.95 a la carte all day long.

Pizza Hut | 29 August-2 September 2025

Pizza Hut’s Jimat-Jimat Merdeka helps you save money because you can get an additional Regular pizza for just RM0.68!

Bingxue | 30-31 August 2025

To get a free ice cream cone at Bingxue, yell “Merdeka” three times at the top of your lungs. Easy peasy kan?

READ MORE: [Watch] Shout “Merdeka!” Three Times, Get Free Ice Cream

Burger King | 30 August-1 September 2025

Fans of Milo, this Burger King deal is a match made in heaven for you; buy 1 Milo and you get another Milo for free. Enjoy the nation’s favourite childhood drink at Burger King on Merdeka day!

Nando’s Malaysia | 31 August 2025

This Merdeka Day, you can get Nando’s Whole Chicken (worth RM69.90) with a minimum spend of RM100 on 31 August.

Starbucks Malaysia | 31 August-1 September 2025

From 31 August to 1 September 2025, Starbucks Malaysia is holding several promotions for its beverages, merchandise, and more. If you spend more than RM300 on merchandise, you get a free reusable bag!

