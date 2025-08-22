Double Zero Pizza Pairs Its Lovely Pizzas With Delicious Drinks [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There are many pizza joints popping up lately but Double Zero Pizza in Ampang has managed to bring something a little different to the fore.

The sourdough pizza was fermented for at least 72 hours and cooked in an oven using a combination of gas and rambutan wood, the latter gives the pizza dough a hint of sweetness. They also use San Marzano tomatoes to make their tomato base blend.

However, the unique approach they’re offering is pairing Zero Proof Wines (no alcohol) with pizzas. The sparkling wines are carefully selected from wineries in France and Italy. Speaking to the people behind Double Zero Pizza, they shared they wanted to bring a different and relaxed pizza eating experience that’s suitable for families as well.

During the media launch yesterday, TRP got to experience the pizza and sparkling wine tasting at Double Zero Pizza.

Pizza prepping! Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Zero proof wine

The Taste Test

There were six pizza flavours, one side, and two desserts on the menu to try. The pizzas have interesting names such as ‘’No BS, B+S’’, ‘’Duck, Yeah!”, ‘’Truffle Kingdom’’, ‘’Veggie Party’’, ‘’Odin’s Lox’’, and ‘What The Fish?!’’

The first delicious pizza that landed on our table was the No BS, B+S pizza. It’s a beef pizza made out of beef bacon, beef sausages, bell peppers, and pickled jalapenos, with a tomato base.

The pizza sported all the hallmarks of a good, well-made pizza: perfect leoparding (dark spots) on the crust and bottom of the pizza.

Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

No BS, B+S pizza

What stood out were the fresh ingredients making up the pizza toppings. For those who don’t do well with spice, they can remove the green pickled jalapenos out of the way and enjoy the whole pizza.

The No BS, B+S pizza pairs well with the sparkling red, the L’Antidote (Domaine Des Grotes). The drink has a nice, herby smell and full taste which is sweet on the palate.

The second pizza was Duck, Yeah!, which is comprised of rosemary and garlic duck confit, orange segments, and tomato base. The rosemary and duck confit was smooth and blends well with the citrusy sweet orange.

Sparkling Red Just Wing It

For this pizza, it goes well with the sparkling rose, N.002 Chambourcin (Oma Frida). The sparkling rose has a lighter and floral flavour than the sparkling red.

We also tried the sides Just Wing It which is basically glazed chicken wings marinated in cola with seven herbs and spices. The result is a mildly spiced, juicy chicken wing that’s totally finger licking good.

Double Zero Pizza didn’t play around when it comes to desserts too. The Tiramisu is made using their in-house coffee beans from AMP Cafe next door (both restaurants are owned by the same people).

Tiramisu Banana pudding

Every day they pull dozens of espresso shots at AMP Cafe to make the tiramisu. The result is a tiramisu for coffee lovers. You can taste the coffee flavour that’s balanced with the sweetness and creaminess of mascarpone . The cocoa nibs add a nice crunch to the delightful dessert.

The second dessert is their take of a Banana Pudding which is made of mascarpone cream, banana bread, biscoff crumble, espresso, caramelised banana, meringue, and pecan. Now, I don’t usually like banana pudding but this one is awesome. The flavours are perfectly balanced so it’s not sickly sweet.

Pizzas in the oven. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Verdict

Double Zero Pizza excels in balancing the right amount of toppings and flavour so the pizza isn’t overwhelmed.

Despite eating a whole lot of pizzas, I didn’t feel bloated or jelak. This is largely due to the long sourdough fermentation period which also produces a pizza base that’s soft and fluffy. The unfinished pizzas that were brought home still tasted good and still held shape after reheating due to this process too.

You can tell everything on the menu is made and curated by people who are deeply passionate about food and flavours.

A lot of R&D has gone into making sure the pizza tastes good eaten fresh and after reheating as well as pairing with the right zero proof wines. Every little detail is thought out so that guests have the best meal.

Double Zero Pizza is a pizza joint I would think about until I return next time. There are other pizzas and zero proof wines on the menu that I have not tried yet.

Double Zero Pizza

Address: 64, Jln Memanda 9, Taman Dato Ahmad Razali, 68000 Ampang, Selangor (Next to AMP Cafe)

Operating hours: Daily 11am to 10pm

Social media: Instagram

For reservations: Double Zero Pizza’s WhatsApp

