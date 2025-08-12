Shang Palace Introduces Business Lunch Set With Traditional Cantonese Dishes [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s esteemed Cantonese restaurant, Shang Palace, is introducing its Business Set Lunch until 29 August 2025.

The set lunch features a five course menu curated for professionals who are looking to enjoy culinary finesse while holding business meetings, catch-ups, or midday celebrations.

TRP had the chance to try the offering, curated by Executive Chinese Chef Keith Yeap, and here’s what we found on the menu.

Business Lunch Set menu

Obsidian Ingot Cod Dumplings

Truffle Rainbow Shrimp Dumpling

Taro Nest Croquette

Ginger-infused Chicken and Black Fungus Claypot or Chicken and Beancurd with Tofu

Braised Egg with Goji Berries, Fresh Mushrooms, and Choysum

Soy-glazed Seafood Fried Noodles

Golden Mango Bliss

The Taste Test

The meal starts with a dimsum platter comprised of Truffle Rainbow Shrimp Dumpling, Obsidian Ingot Cod Dumpling, and Taro Nest Croquette.

Each dimsum portion looks huge and took a few bites to finish them all. The flavours were delicious and paired well with hoisin sauce or chilli dip.

We were then served the mains: Chicken and Beancurd with Tofu, Braised Egg with Goji Berries, Fresh Mushrooms, and Choysum, and Soy-Glazed Seafood Fried Noodles.

Truffle Rainbow Shrimp Dumpling, Obsidian Ingot Cod Dumpling, and Taro Nest Croquette. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Chicken, Tofu, Beancurd Braised Egg, Goji Berries, Choysum

Seafood Friend Noodles. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

The tofu was silky smooth while the pumpkin sauce with a hint of truffle oil in the choysum dish tasted so good. The fried noodles came with huge prawns and scallops too.

Since we couldn’t finish the whole meal, we tapau-ed the leftovers. Very Malaysian style.

Of course, we didn’t forget the dessert. The Golden Mango Bliss is a cold dessert with mango bits, sago, pomegranate seeds, and ice cream.

The mild sweetness of the dish came from the ice cream and balances out the other flavours. All in all, the cold dessert provided a refreshing end to the tasty meal experience.

Golden Mango Bliss. Image: Siti Murni/TRP

The Verdict

If you’re in the area, the Business Set Lunch promises to be a quick and tasty meal that will keep you full.

The restaurant with a garden view provides a good place for relaxed work meetups, lunch sessions, and more. It gets one away from the usual hustle bustle in other restaurants.

The Business Set Lunch costs RM120 nett per person or can be redeemed with 440 Shangri-La Circle Points with a minimum of two people. The set lunch is available daily from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) until 29 August 2025.

The restaurant uses halal ingredients, does not serve pork, and the food is free of alcohol. Alcoholic drinks are available for guests upon request.

For reservations, call the Restaurant Reservations Centre at +603 2786 2378 or email dining.kl@shangri-la.com.

