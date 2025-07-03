Maria’s SteakCafe Outlets Certified To Serve Authentic Kobe Beef

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not all beef taste the same and this was made clear during a Kobe beef tasting session at Maria’s SteakCafe in Suria KLCC.

The Kobe Meat Distribution Promotion Council, which was established to clearly define Kobe beef and issue “Kobe Beef Certificates” to authenticate meat that meets this definition, ensures that Maria’s SteakCafe brings the authentic and unparalleled taste of Kobe beef to Malaysians.

In other words, Maria’s SteakCafe is one of the few restaurants in Malaysia that proudly serves the true Kobe beef from the Hyogo Prefecture in Japan, marking a significant milestone for the restaurant since its establishment 25 years ago.

Maria’s SteakCafe is honoured to be listed under the Kobe Beef Distribution Association, a testament to our commitment to quality and authenticity. As a certified restaurant, we have received the hallmark of authenticity—the Bronze Cattle Statue, the official plaque, and certificate—guaranteeing that the Kobe beef we serve meets the highest standards. Proudly displayed at our flagship outlet in KLCC & 1POWERHOUSE, this certification allows diners to enjoy genuine Kobe beef with the assurance of its authenticity and quality. Angeline Tan, CEO of Maria’s SteakCafe

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Maria’s SteakCafe received the Bronze Cattle Statue, the official plaque, and certificate authenticating that it serves Kobe beef that meets the highest standards.

Motomu Yoshida, the Official Inspector of the Kobe Council, shared his expert knowledge and insights about Kobe beef, which is renowned for its exceptional marbling, tenderness, and flavour.

It turns out that Kobe beef can only be considered as so if it originates from the purebred Tajima strain of Wagyu cattle in Hyogo Prefecture. The cattle is meticulously raised using traditional methods to ensure optimal texture and taste.

Only cattle that meets the rigorous standards of the council can be certified as Kobe beef. The council looks at the meat’s marbling, weight, and quality to determine if it meets the standards of Kobe beef.

Motomu shared that Kobe beef remains exceptionally rare since only about 4,000 Tajima-gyu cattle is slaughtered annually and 40% of the meat is for export.

Motomu Yoshida, the Official Inspector of the Kobe Council, shared his expert knowledge and insights about Kobe beef. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Taste Test

Tan and Motomu put diners to the test by having everyone, including themselves, blind taste test three types of beef – Japanese Kobe A5, Australian Wagyu MB7, and Australian Black Angus.

Just like Motomu shared, it’s hard to tell which meat is which once it’s cooked because they all look similar in colour. The only way to tell is to taste it since Kobe beef has a distinct taste and texture.

Can you tell which is Kobe beef, Australian Wagyu, and Australian Black Angus? The correct answer, from left to right is, Australian Wagyu, Kobe beef, and Australian Black Angus! The meats were served with a side of sliced potatoes on a creamy spinach bed. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

After putting our votes, they revealed which meat was the Kobe, Wagyu, and Black Angus. True enough, the Kobe beef is tender, melting in the mouth, and has a smooth, buttery-like taste. Compared to the Wagyu and Black Angus, it was easy to pick out the delicious Kobe beef.

The rest of the dinner comprised of Duck a l’Orange for starters, Truffled Mushroom Soup, Spaghetti Prawn Aglio Olio, and prune cake slices for dessert. To be honest, we were already feeling stuffed from eating the beef plate on its own.

Motomu shared that a good portion of Kobe beef serving per person is recommended to be between 80 to 100 grams (but of course, it depends on the individual). Anything more than that may be too filling and takes away from the dining experience.

Prawn Aglio Olio Truffled Mushroom Soup Prune cake Duck a l’Orange. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Verdict

After tasting Kobe beef and the others for myself, I can see why much care is placed to make sure the definition and quality of Kobe beef are guarded strictly, and why there’s a high price tag attached to it. For beef lovers, the tenderness and delicious flavours of Kobe beef is money well-spent (if cooked the right way too!).

If you plan to treat someone to a tasty plate of certified Kobe beef, it’s now available at all Maria’s SteakCafe outlets in Klang Valley.

For reservations, please call Maria’s SteakCafe at +6017902 0339 or visit the official website here. For more information about Kobe Beef, kindly visit the official Kobe Beef website here.

