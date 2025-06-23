Should Tiramisu Contain Alcohol Or Not? Italian Man In Malaysia Believes There’s Place For Both

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The internet has another topic to argue over and this time, it’s all about the authentic flavours of a tiramisu. The debate online centered on whether an authentic Italian tiramisu contains alcohol or not.

For those who are fussy about authenticity, Sasha Sabapathy, the owner of a family-run business, Huckleberry, and her Italian husband, Giovanni, helped settle the silly debate once and for all.

@myhuckleberrykl Authenticity vs. inclusiveness? We believe there's space for both! Here’s our take on the tiramisu debate that’s been making the rounds on Malaysian Threads. ♬ original sound – myhuckleberrykl

First, Sasha clarifies that the tiramisu in Huckleberry doesn’t contain alcohol and shares that she sometimes adds alcohol to hers when she bakes at home.

When she posed the question to Giovanni, he said traditional tiramisu recipes in Italy and their cookbooks don’t contain alcohol.

Despite this, Giovanni admitted that his grandmother loves putting in a bit of Grappa or other alcohol in her tiramisu although it’s not his preference.

However, the couple believes there’s a place for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic tiramisu versions. Sasha reiterated that a tiramisu doesn’t need to be authentic to be delicious.

Netizens thanked them for their input but had another question regarding the right coffee flavour that should be in a tiramisu.

To this, Sasha wrote that the coffee should taste strong but not bitter nor acidic.

So, there you have it guys. Let us all eat cake in peace!

