Korea’s Chef Son Jongwon Dazzles Malaysians With Dishes Featuring MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef

If you’ve never heard of MiGyeongSan Hanwoo beef before, here’s a quick rundown on what it is: Hanwoo is a breed of cattle native to Korea known for their exceptional quality from being raised in a controlled environment and grainy diet.

MiGyeongSan Hanwoo is a very rare variety of Korean premium beef sourced from young Hanwoo heifers (young female cows). This superior meat is known for its heightened tenderness and rich marbling. It’s understood that MiGyeongSan Hanwoo is scarcely available even in Korea.

Top-tier beef, prepared by a top-tier chef

Chef Son Jongwon of Eatanic Garden and L’Amant, both Michelin-starred restaurants in Seoul, South Korea. Image: TRP

Through the efforts of culinary expert and entrepreneur Olivia Lee Leepinoy and her company, Plan New, a handful of Malaysians including members of the media received an opportunity to sample the luxurious Korean Hanwoo beef – prepared by a renowned South Korean chef.

In an exclusive one-day-only event, Seoul-based chef Son Jongwon of Eatanic Garden (one Michelin star and no. 25 on Asia’s 50 Best) and L’Amant Secret (one Michelin star) dazzled diners with an intimate four-course lunch featuring the exquisite MiGyeongSan Hanwoo beef in Kikyo, Troika, right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Cooking with the theme “Food From My Heart”, diners were treated to an exclusive experience highlighting chef Son’s taste memories and culinary history which shaped his modern Korean culinary perspective.

Olivia Lee and Son Jongwon at the culinary showcase in Kikyo, The Troika. Image provided to TRP.

Hansang

Upon arriving at the table, we were greeted with three dishes served Hansang-style: sauteed cucumber with ground Hanwoo beef, red kimchi, and white kimchi. The Image: TRP

The sauteed cucumber gave a slight fresh feel on the tongue when eaten with the umami-rich ground Hanwoo beef. Meanwhile, the red kimchi had just the right amount of spiciness and tanginess, without being too pungent. The third side dish, which is the white kimchi, had a clean sourness to it but also a little sweet and briny.

Small Hanwoo bites

For the next course, we were served small Hanwoo bites in the form of Parae Seaweed Booghak (sometimes spelled Bugak) with Hanwoo tartare, Hanwoo bulgogi japchae, and Yugwa with braised Hanwoo. Image: TRP

The star of this trio is perhaps the Parae Seaweed Booghak with Hanwoo tartare. Crunchy seaweed is wrapped around the soft melt-in-your-mouth Hanwoo tartare, blending salty and umami flavours while the contrasting textures makes the bite even more delectable.

Yugwa is a traditional Korean confection from a dough of pounded gelatinous rice, honey, and other ingredients like cheongju (rice wine). The one we had here was topped with braised Hanwoo. The slightly sweet taste of the Yugwa complemented the savoury Hanwoo well.

The third of the small bites trio, a ball of Hanwoo bulgogi served with Japchae ingredients (sweet potato starch noodles and stir-fried vegetables) stuffed inside, had all the flavour profiles and texture of the dish: savory, slightly sweet, and chewy.

Gui (grilled/roasted)

The highlight of the four-course lunch was this trio of Hanwoo cuts. From left to right: Chargrilled Ribeye Cap, Roasted Tenderloin, Doenjang Marinated Ribeye. Image: TRP

Each of these cuts were tender almost to the point of perfection. However, the roasted tenderloin in the middle is what had us closing our eyes as soon as we sunk our teeth into it. It was the most tender of the three, and it simply melted in our mouths. The savoury profile was rich and salty, which made us wish we could order more.

The ribeye pieces were only slighty chewier, offering a different texture from the tenderloin, and the Doenjang (fermented soybean paste similar to miso) marinade was a perfect match for this cut.

The third course was this traditional Bibimbap rice bowl with an assortment of stir-fried vegetables and Hanwoo beef. A bowl of soup with shredded Hanwoo beef accompanied the Bibimbap. Image: TRP

Topping off the previous courses was this satisfying bowl of Hanwoo Yukhwe Bibimbap, which was very hearty and filling. Mixing all the ingredients together resulted in a harmonious blend of textures and flavours – spicy, sweet, and savoury, all balanced with the crunch of fresh vegetables.

Meanwhile, the soup was a welcome addition, complementing the Bibimbap’s assortment of flavours with its saltiness.

Hangwa (dessert)

For dessert, we were served a traditional Korean confection called Gaesung Yakgwa. It’s a deep-fried layered cookie typially covered in a sweet, sticky syrup.

The yakgwa had a a soft, chewy texture to it, unlike conventional cookies or biscuits. Its honey-like flavour was the perfect ending to our savoury, umami-filled lunch course. The dessert was paired with a shot glass of Saengmeksan, a herbal ginseng drink that was very cooling.

Malaysia is the first country outside of Korea to receive MiGyeongSan Hanwoo beef

Last year, Plan New was the first to bring halal MiGyeongSan Hanwoo beef to Malaysia, also making it the first country in the world to receive it outside of Korea.

Malaysian gourmands and the food industry had the privilege of experiencing this landmark moment through a series of events featuring Seoul’s Chef Allen Suh of current two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Allen; Chef Jun Lee of current two-Michelin-starred Soigné; as well as Chef Yoon Wonsuk of Korean barbecue specialist Byeokje Galbi that was recognized by Seoul’s Michelin Guide and on the 50 Best Discovery 2024 list. These events were supported by the Korea Hanwoo Board.

MiGyeongSan Deungsim-Sal (Hanwoo beef sirloin).

“We wanted to take this opportunity to have Chef Son, who is one of Korea’s top top chefs, show us how this exquisite Korean ingredient resonates with him personally. It was a really exclusive MiGyeongSan Hanwoo beef experience, and I know the diners really enjoyed it!” says Olivia.

MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef is currently available for consumers to purchase at

Culina, the gourmet retailer at Four Seasons Shoppes, Kuala Lumpur.

