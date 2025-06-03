Raise A Glass Or A Chicken Wing To The ‘Big Chick’ At Chicken & Beer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Look up the next time you’re heading to Chicken & Beer in Damansara Uptown because there’s a HUGE surprise in store!

Chicken & Beer finally installed its huge chicken mascot with a pint in hand (or wing?) on its storefront.

From this day onwards, remember to raise a glass (or a piece of fried chicken) to the Big Chick and yell “Cheers!”

Images: TRP

If you have not been there, here’s what Chicken & Beer is all about.

Chicken & Beer serves exactly what it said it would: Delicious and crunchy hot chicken together with a mug of crisp cold beer.

The chicken can be paired with curry rice, Indomie noodles, or smokey maple syrup waffles. The other delicious side additions include loaded fries, lotus root, enoki, edamame, and more.

PaperKite, a Malaysian craft brewery and Gold Winner of World Beer Awards 2024, is also served here.

Watch TRP’s experience dining (and partying) at Chicken & Beer in the video below!

