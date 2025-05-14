Berry Fancy: Magnum’s New Flavour Strawberry Panna Gets The High Tea Treatment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Magnum, the pioneer of decadent ice cream pleasure, recently unveiled its latest creation which will delight taste buds.

The latest luxurious creation – Magnum Strawberry Panna – captures the essence of Strawberry Bliss and the creaminess of panna cotta in each decadent bite.

The Strawberry Panna ice cream is beautifully marbled together and is coated with real strawberry pieces and Magnum’s signature thick, cracking, Belgian milk chocolate. The combination is a velvety and smooth sensation that transports you to a blissful escape.

To celebrate the new flavour, Magnum hosted an intimate afternoon event at the Glasshouse at Seputeh yesterday to usher guests to discover the taste of Magnum Strawberry Panna for themselves. The event was graced by the presence of Aedy Ashraf, Aisha Retno, and d00nuts.

From left to right: Janelle (d00nuts), Nyokki (d00nuts), Maggie Tay (General

Manager, Ice Cream Group, Unilever Malaysia & Singapore), Michelle Lim

(Marketing Lead, Unilever Ice Cream Malaysia), Aedy Ashraf, Tracy (d00nuts), Ciao

Wen (d00nuts).

Guests get to check out various stations and participate in fun games like the claw machine and The Sweet Catch station. Other activities include a DIY chocolate bon bon workshop, live portrait drawing station, and an immersive skit and dance performance.

At the heart of the sensorial journey is the iconic Make My Magnum Bar where guests get to personalise their very own Strawberry Panna ice cream with exquisite toppings.

Make My Magnum Bar

The journey continued with a high tea session curated by Nathalie’s Gourmet Studio, highlighting the flavours of Strawberry Panna in various small bites.

The menu highlight was pairing the Strawberry Panna ice cream with a delicious croissant to make an indulgent ice cream sandwich. The croissant could be topped with chocolate balls, chocolate syrup, and a large juicy sweet strawberry. The dish was also paired with a smoothie with another stick of Strawberry Panna dunked in it.

Ice cream sandwich

Tea party menu: Strawberry Eclipse Tart, Blush Bloom Royale, Strawberry Silk Cloud, and Berry Panna Crisp.

Magnum Strawberry Panna isn’t just an ice cream. It’s a moment of bliss – a moment you can hold, savour, and remember. With this blissful experience, we wanted to create something that feels as beautiful as it tastes. Magnum Strawberry Bliss reflects how we believe pleasure should be experienced: with intention, elegance, and always staying True to Pleasure. Maggie Tay, General Manager for Ice Cream Group, Unilever Malaysia & Singapore

Are you curious about the taste? The Magnum Strawberry Panna is available nationwide at major minimarkets, convenience stores, petrol marts, supermarkets, and e-commerce sites.

