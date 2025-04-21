A Taste For All: Tim Hortons Malaysia Strengthens Market Presence With Nationwide Halal Certification

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tim Hortons Malaysia is thrilled to announce the official Halal certification of its outlets by Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM). This milestone underscores the brand’s commitment to quality, transparency and serving meals that cater to even more Malaysians.

All Tim Hortons Malaysia outlets are officially certified to meet the halal standards set by JAKIM. This certification spans key locations, including the flagship store at Sunway Pyramid, as well as outlets in Subang USJ, One Utama, AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi, IOI City Mall, Sunway Pyramid, and Sunway Velocity, with each store meeting the halal standards set by JAKIM. The brand is actively working towards securing certifications for all upcoming outlets, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to quality and compliance.

“At Tim Hortons Malaysia, we take pride in serving high-quality food and beverages that our customers trust. This certification reaffirms our dedication to upholding the highest standards while continuing to provide a welcoming experience for all Malaysians,” said Vaibhav Punj, Chief Executive Officer of MGCA Cafe, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons Malaysia.

Tim Hortons in Malaysia and Singapore operates under the management of MGCA Cafe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a major Japanese general trading and investment conglomerate, bringing the iconic Canadian coffee experience to this part of the region. With each new outlet, the brand continues to offer a unique blend of global quality and local relevance. The recent halal certification across its Malaysian outlets reinforces Tim Hortons’ commitment to meeting local standards and providing trusted offerings to the communities it serves.

Sip, Savor, and Celebrate: RM7 Coffee Classics & Freshly Baked Treats Await!

To commemorate the Halal certification, Tim Hortons Malaysia is proud to offer the RM7 Coffee Classics—an exclusive lineup of fan-favorite beverages made with 100% Arabica coffee. These signature drinks, including the bold Americano, the smooth Double Double™ and the indulgent French Vanilla, offer a true taste of Canadian flavor at exceptional value. For the ultimate treat, customers can pair their beverage with freshly baked treats like Timbits or a Maple Glaze Donut making it the perfect pick-me-up, any time of day.

In addition to the halal certification milestone, Tim Hortons Malaysia is thrilled to announce the upcoming openings of two new locations at AEON Shah Alam and Sunway Putra Mall. These expansions, along with the RM7 Coffee Classics promo, reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to delivering quality, choice, and convenience to coffee lovers nationwide.

The halal certification and RM7 Coffee Classics are significant steps in Tim Hortons’ dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the Malaysian market. With continued expansion plans, the brand looks forward to welcoming even more customers nationwide.

To make each visit even more rewarding, customers are encouraged to download the Tim Hortons Malaysia app and sign up for the Tims Rewards. Members enjoy exclusive perks, including birthday treats, discounts, and loyalty points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for complimentary food and beverage items.

Visit your nearest outlet, order via GrabFood or Foodpanda, or learn more at www.timhortons.my. Stay updated on exclusive deals and collaborations by following @TimHortonsMalaysia on Instagram.

Tim Hortons Malaysia Locations

📍 Tim Hortons Sunway Pyramid

G1.122A & B, Sunway Pyramid, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

🕙 Open Daily: 10 AM – 9 PM

📍 Tim Hortons IOI City Mall

Lot LG-83, IOI City Mall, Lbh IRC, IOI Resort, 62502 Putrajaya, Selangor

🕙 Open Daily: 8 AM – 9 PM

📍 Tim Hortons Sunway Velocity

Lot G-04 & G-05, Lingkaran Sunway Velocity, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

🕙 Open Daily: 10 AM – 9 PM

📍 Tim Hortons Subang USJ

41, Jalan USJ 10/1 Taipan Business Centre, 47620 Subang Jaya, Selangor

🕙 Open Daily: 9 AM – 11 PM

📍 Tim Hortons One Utama

LG-349, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, 1 Lebuh Bandar Utama, 47800 PJ, Selangor

🕙 Open Daily: 9 AM – 9 PM

📍 Tim Hortons AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi

LOT KG-03 & 05 AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi Shopping Centre Persiaran Batu Nilam 1/KS06, Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, 41200 Klang.

🕙 Open Daily: 10 AM – 9 PM

