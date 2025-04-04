Have No Fear, Milo Van Is Here! But Why In Singapore!?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Milo Singapore had the cheek to announce on Instagram that they’re releasing Milo Van sachets on 1 April. Since the first day of April is April Fools Day, people were excited yet wary of getting their hopes up.

However, Milo said it’s for real in a few more posts. Milo Van is a real thing and it’s being sold in Singapore right now!

What’s Milo Van? If you’ve grown up in Malaysia, you know for sure that the Milo served from the van is way tastier than the ones sold in the market. There’s just something remarkable in the Milo van’s formulation of the same malt drink.

In a second post, Milo Singapore tried to reassure followers that it was the real deal and all customers had to do was add 150ml of cold water to the powder and mix.

Unfortunately, it seems to be an exclusive release in Singapore. Better make nice with your Johorean and/or Singaporean relatives and friends.

Milo Malaysia has not announced anything online so we’ll poke them a bit for information.

Update: Nestle Consumer Services Malaysia confirms that Milo Van is exclusive to Singapore for the time being. So keep your fingers crossed.

