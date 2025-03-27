4Fingers Ramadhan Feast Gets 2 Thumbs Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For those who aren’t aware, 4Fingers is a Singaporean multinational fast food chain that sells Asian-style fried chicken.

This would be surprising for many Malaysians because 4Fingers is delicious.

Recently, we tried their Ramadhan Feast For 2, which costs RM52.90 if you order at an outlet, or RM69.90 on Grab (or RM73 including tax and delivery charge).

In the set, you get:

2x Rice Box

2x Drinks

2x Choco Hazelnut Sandwich

1x Cheesy Loaded Fries

Rice Box

The rice boxes consist of rice, kimchi, and two fried chicken drumsticks each.

The rice is seasoned with soy sauce. It was a little bit sticky, like a short grain rice, but tasted a bit more interesting than if they had given plain rice.

The kimchee didn’t have the spicy and sour kick I would usually associate with kimchi, but it had bite and crunch. It was more like coleslaw with an Asian twist. Not terrible, but not great either. Just okay.

Of course, the chicken was the hero. Our drumsticks were a few hours old by Iftar time, so the skin was no longer crispy, but it had been brushed in that delicious signature fermented soy and spice sauce that you can only get from 4Fingers, which gave it a strong, savory taste. The chicken’s meat was moist, flavourful, and perfectly cooked. The chicken was a clear win.

Drinks

For our drinks, we had iced lemon tea. Even after the ice had melted and diluted the beverages, they tasted sugary, but they were still good for quenching throats thirsty from fasting all day.

Choco Hazelnut Sandwich

A mantou bun, deep-fried and stuffed with a chocolate-hazelnut spread. The bun was crispy on the outside, dense but not chewy, and tasted a lot like a donut with a twist.

The chocolate was a little less hazelnutty than Nutella, but it was still delicious. If anything, I wish they had put more of the spread inside the bun, but that’s only because it is a little addicting. Everything was sweet without being sugary.

Cheesy Loaded Fries

This was a serving of shoestring fries covered in spices, with chunks of chicken and some crunchy thing that might be deep-fried flour, and a cheese sauce.

Because of the sauce (and waiting hours to break fast), the fries weren’t crispy, but those crunchy things made up for that. The chunks of chicken were meaty, though they could have been browned a bit more on the outside for more flavor. The sauce was cheesy and tangy and the spices enhanced the umami tastes even more.

This was great and I will be buying it as a snack the next time I see a 4Fingers (after Ramadhan).

Final Verdict

Everything tasted good even hours after it was delivered, and the portions were enough to satisfy even after a whole day of fasting.

The chicken, fries, and Choco Hazelnut Sandwich were great, but nothing was bad, and we finished every bite and sip.

Price-wise, the Grab tax was excessive – about 30% more than what we would have paid if we went ourselves. The in-shop price is pretty okay though.

Ratings:

⭐ Rice Box: 8/10 – Chicken was great. Rice and kimchi were okay.

⭐ Drinks: 6/10 – Ice lemon tea was a bit too sugary.

⭐ Choco Hazelnut Sandwich: 8/10 – A naughty treat.

⭐ Cheesy Loaded Fries: 8.5/10 – I would eat this again and again.

