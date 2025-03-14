Maria’s SteakCafe’s Special March Menu Tastes Great With Lovely Additions [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

To celebrate the festive season, Maria’s SteakCafe is bringing back its special seasonal menu to enhance the spirit of unity among Malaysians. The seasonal menu is available from 1 March to 30 April 2025.

The seasonal menu is presented in a multi-tiered spread symbolising abundance and unity. Each tier features dishes that are perfect for communal dining, from Maria’s signature appetisers, followed by indulgent main courses, and mouth-watering sides.

Guests can choose either the 2 pax or 4 pax beef or non-beef set.

4-pax non-beef set 4-pax beef set

In the beef set, guests get to indulge in premium cuts such as Argentinian Striploin and New Zealand Lamb Cutlets. For a more luxurious experience, they can upgrade their steaks to Black Angus Ribeye, Wagyu MB7 Tenderloin, or Wagyu MB9 Ribeye.

Meanwhile, the non-beef set has Grilled Salmon and New Zealand Lamb Cutlets, with the option to upgrade to Pan-Fried Atlantic Cod.

Each set comes with mushroom soup, NZ Spicy Mussels, a basket of garlic bread, buttered onion rings, roasted potatoes, sautéed vegetables, and moist chocolate cake for dessert.

The Taste Test

As per tradition, each meal begins with dates and Maria’s special drink, Syrup Bandung Lychee. The drink was refreshing and didn’t taste too sweet for me.

This was followed by a delicious bowl of mushroom soup topped with croutons. The soup was creamy and you can still taste the mushroom flavours, giving a hearty start to the meal.

We asked for the Argentinian Striploin to be cooked medium rare and it was tender and juicy when served. The meat can be paired with three sauces: air asam, percik sauce, and garlic butter.

2-pax non-beef set Beef set for two Syrup Bandung Lychee Dip it in the Special Percik Sauce

The NZ Lamb Cutlets were equally tasty with each bite tender and left us asking for more. The cutlets can be paired with mint sauce, air asam, percik sauce, and garlic butter as well. Personally, I preferred the mint sauce because I like the tangy and gamey flavours together.

When it came to the Grilled Salmon, it was served in nice chunks. It was soft and flaky, giving a nice contrast of textures after the meaty options earlier.

The rest of the sides like the Spicy Mussels, sautéed vegetables, roasted potatoes, and buttered onion rings balanced out the meats and rounded up the array of flavours well.

I was pleasantly surprised by the Moist Chocolate Cake because it had the right chocolate flavours and texture for me. It’s not easy to find a good chocolate cake but this one easily tops my list. Do I want more of it? YES.

The Verdict

I think Maria’s SteakCafe’s special menu is a nice addition to the usual buffet offerings. I liked the meat selections and how the side options complemented the entire meal.

The 2-pax beef set is RM285++ while the non-beef set is RM240++. Meanwhile, the 4-pax beef set costs RM590++ and the non-beef set is RM565++. The menu is available in all Maria’s SteakCafe outlets in Klang Valley.

For reservations and more details, please contact Maria’s SteakCafe at +6017 902 0339 or visit www.marias.com.my.

