Watch Me Bake Raya Choc Chip Cookies Without A Weighing Scale In Sight

Baking chocolate chip cookies for Raya is a great way to bring warmth and joy to the celebration. Imagine the aroma of freshly baked cookies welcoming the family home, creating lasting memories and family connections for a long time.

Whether served with a cup of tea or as a sweet snack between meals, chocolate chip cookies are easy favourites and it’s quick to prepare.

Here are the items and ingredients you’ll need:

Two mixing bowls

Measuring spoons (optional)

Weighing scale (recommended)

Spatula

Hand mixer (optional)

Baking paper

250g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp soda bicarbonate/baking soda

½ tsp sea salt flakes, extra for sprinkling

½ tsp vanilla extract

110g unsalted butter, diced and at room temperature

110g light brown sugar

110g caster sugar

1 egg

250g chocolate

Since I didn’t have a weighing scale and couldn’t find one in the shop nearby, I listened to the ancestors and winged it. I measured my ingredients just using the measuring spoons.

So for reference purposes (if you’re in a similar situation like me), here are the measurements:

110g is about 1/2 cup. 250g is a bit more than 1 cup. I got lucky with the butter because I got the 227g, did some math (227 divided by 2 is 113ish) and eyeballed it to get 110g while slicing. Welcome to my life XD

Let’s start making the cookie dough!

To make the cookie dough, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.

Place the butter and sugars in a separate bowl and mix with a mixer. If you don’t have a mixer, you can still mix with a spatula like I did.

As you mix, press and rub the butter and sugar against the bowl with the spatula. This process is known as creaming and the resulting play dough-like texture helps keep the cookies in shape later.

Creaming process With chocolates mixed in

Once the butter and sugar are mixed well into a creamy consistency, add the egg and continue mixing until fully combined. Do not worry if the mixture looks wet and shiny. I promise you’re on the right track. Then mix in the vanilla extract.

Now, add the flour to the butter and sugar mixture and continue mixing to form the cookie dough (yes, you can have a taste but not too much!).

You don’t need to sift the flour through a sieve since commercial flour is already pre-sifted and fine enough. It’s also not a must to sift the flour to make desserts that are chewy or crisp like cookies. However, if you’re using a bag of flour that has been on the counter for some time, it’s recommended to sift it to remove clumps and for accurate measuring results.

You can then add the chocolate pieces and mix until it’s evenly distributed. You can still cut the larger chocolate pieces using the spatula.

Once this is all done, you can chill the dough in the fridge for 24 to 48 hours. This process helps the flour to hydrate and make better-tasting cookies.

If you’re in a rush, you can skip this process but the dough still needs to be refrigerated for a few hours so it can be rolled into balls easily for baking.

Getting ready to bake

Before baking, pre-heat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4 and line two baking trays with baking paper.

Scoop the dough with a tablespoon and roll it into a small ball using your hands. Alternatively, you can use an ice cream scoop to scrape the dough.

Place the balls on the lined baking tray, leaving 2.5cm-5cm between each cookie or your cookies might stick together in a tight space in the oven. Remember to sprinkle some salt on the dough balls to help bring out the flavours.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The recipe said to bake for about 16 to 18 minutes or until golden around the edges. Depending on how browned you want the cookie to be, I find that you can start checking by the 14-15 minute mark. My second batch only needed to bake for 11 minutes or it’ll be too burnt for my liking.

The resulting chocolate chip cookies are close to Famous Amos cookies to me. YUMMM! If you forgot to sprinkle salt on the dough balls, you can still sprinkle some once it’s hot out of the oven.

What I will do differently next time

If I make chocolate chip cookies using this recipe again, I would try using better-quality butter for a richer taste.

I might get chocolate buttons or smaller chocolate chunks as well. For this baking session, I only found chocolate buttons in the shop nearby so I made do.

The big chocolate chunks in the cookies aren’t bad but it’s just fun to experiment. Yeah, no one is dieting in my house!

Oh, oh ya, get a weighing scale.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

