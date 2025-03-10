Wallace’s Ramadan Trio Set: You Get What You Pay For

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wallace is a fast food company from China that touts affordability as its main selling point.

After opening its first outlet in Bandar Sungai Long in January of 2024, it now has around a dozen outlets nationwide.

We happened upon the outlet in Setapak and decided to try their Ramadan Trio Set which costs RM45.90 (RM48.65 after tax) and consists of:

Juicy Crispy Spring Chicken

Hotshot Chicken Burger

Spicy Chicken Wrap

Raya Mala Noodle

Raya Fresh Salad

Peanut Red Bean Ball

Regular Fries

Regular Coke/Pepsi

SJORA Mango Peach

Free dates/kurma

Considering that competing fast food joints would usually charge 50% more for a three-person meal, we were quite surprised by the amount of food they sent.

Hotshot Chicken Burger

Not sure why we didn’t flip it over to take a picture, but it probably tastes the same right-side up as upside-down.

We started with this burger. The bun was very soft, the chicken was crispy and meaty and moist, the lettuce was fresh, and the mayo was tangy. The result is a mild flavor; quite pleasant but not amazing.

It tasted very similar, if not identical, to KFC’s Colonel Classic burger or McDonald’s McChicken burger, not surprising as all three have the same ingredients list.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

You can guess how this tastes and you’re probably right.

The wrap was smaller than it looks in the ad and consisted of boneless fried chicken fillets, lettuce, mayonnaise, a tiny bit of chili sauce, wrapped up in a flatbread.

It was almost exactly like a KFC Cheesy Twister without the cheese. This means it lacks some punch, but the lettuce was fresh, the wrap had some bite to it, and the chicken was alright; crispy outside, meaty and moist inside.

Raya Mala Noodle

You need to really mix the noodles into the sauce to get the full flavor, otherwise it might taste a little bland.

When this arrived, it looked like ramen noodles with sauce. The sauce had mala undertones but tasted a bit like the curry sachet from a packet of instant noodles.

The noodles did have some bite and we finished it pretty easily after mixing it so the sauce coated the noodles more evenly and gave them more flavor.

Raya Fresh Salad

We were a few bites in before we remembered to snap a picture.

While it’s advertised as a salad, it’s actually a small container of coleslaw and except for some lettuce in the burgers, these are the only vegetables you’re getting with this meal.

The initial bite was alright, with the crunch from the cabbage and tang from the mayonnaise, but the aftertaste had a hint of onion.

Peanut Red Bean Ball

While they advertise it as “one” Peanut Red Bean ball, there are 3 in the pack.

The doughy ball itself is deliciously chewy and not too sweet, which I liked, but tastes just as much like sesame seeds as it does peanut, and the red bean is almost completely overpowered by these two similar flavors.

Juicy Crispy Spring Chicken

While ordering, we were told the chicken would take 15 minutes to prepare and when it arrived at our table it was as advertised; a juicy whole spring chicken with crispy skin.

The skin was a delight, but upon biting into a drumstick, we found the meat of our chicken lacked taste. Either it had been sitting in the freezer for too long or perhaps the seasonings couldn’t penetrate into the meat.

If you’re the type to drench your chicken in sauce, this wouldn’t be a problem, but we were a little disappointed.

After finishing the drumstick and a wing, we packed up the rest of the chicken to bring home with the intention to add it to fried rice (which worked great).

Everything else

The fries tasted exactly like KFC fries, while the Coke/Pepsi, and SJORA Mango Peach all tasted as you would expect. We were also given 4 free dates which were alright.

Final Verdict

We visited the outlet located in a very Chinese dominant area of Setapak, so it was relatively empty at buka puasa time.

Wallace’s selling point is its affordability, and the sheer amount of food that you get for under RM50 is astonishing. We were genuinely shocked when an actual whole chicken arrived for that price, but you do get what you pay for.

The taste isn’t as punchy as other fast food brands but if you’re short on cash and need to feed a craving, this might fill it for you.

Those who like to slather on the sauce might also find something to like here, but if you’re like me and prefer some light dipping action at most, you might be disappointed.

The staff at the outlet were really great, though. Friendly, cheerful, and hardworking.

Ratings:

⭐ Juicy Crispy Spring Chicken: 6/10 – Juicy and crispy, but not very chickeny.

⭐ Hotshot Chicken Burger: 6.9/10 – A pretty standard chicken burger.

⭐ Spicy Chicken Wrap: 6.9/10 – A pretty standard chicken wrap.

⭐ Raya Mala Noodle: 5.5/10 – Divisive. Mala (or curry) lovers might like it or really hate it.

⭐ Raya Fresh Salad: 6.9/10 – Coleslaw that’s just okay.

⭐ Peanut Red Bean Ball: 6.5/10 – Chewy and not too sweet, but the red bean paste doesn’t come through enough.

