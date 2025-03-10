Kampung-Style Buka Puasa At Birkin International Hotel With 600 Culinary Selections, Even Durians!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Birkin International Hotel has officially launched its inaugural Buffet Suasana Kampung, a signature dining experience for the month of March.

Hosted at the newly opened Birkin Kitchen, the culinary celebration pays homage to the rich heritage of traditional Malaysian cuisine.

Featuring an extraordinary selection of 600 classic dishes presented in three menu rotations, each menu is thoughtfully created to evoke the nostalgia of home-cooked meals.

With a diverse array of flavors and ever-changing selections, diners can look forward to a delightful reason to return.

Enhancing the nostalgic charm of the Kampung experience, guests will also be treated to an unlimited durian extravaganza, featuring the finest selection of the king of fruits.

Further elevating the enchantment, the Kumpulan Muzik Asli Dendang Irama will take the stage, captivating diners with a spellbinding fusion of contemporary and traditional melodies, performed on authentic heritage instruments. Enthralling fire performances will also be showcased every Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm.

To complete the evening, guests can unwind with a leisurely stroll through the hotel’s serene coastal gardens, immersing themselves in the tranquil beauty of nature, or relax in the charming gazebos, where the gentle sea breeze and soothing ambiance create the perfect post-dinner retreat.

We designed this spread to bring back the warmth and nostalgia of home-cooked meals, where the essence of tradition, family, and togetherness is celebrated in every experience. Kampung flavours are deeply rooted in Malaysia’s culinary heritage, evoking memories of communal gatherings, festive preparations, and the comforting aroma of time-honoured recipes passed down through generations. By embracing this theme, Birkin Kitchen invites guests to relive the cherished authenticity of kampung-style dining—where meals are made with love, spices tell a story, and every dish becomes a heartfelt celebration of culture, connection, and the spirit of festivity. Chef Zamri Kamal, Birkin Kitchen’s Malay Kitchen Chef

Signature selections during the month include “Grang Asam Tetel”, “Ayam Kampung Berempah”, “Paru Goreng Berempah”, “Perut Masak Lemak Rebung” and the mouth- watering “Birkin Briyani” all meticulously crafted with a handpicked selection of heartwarming spices for soul-warming gatherings evoking the nostalgia of home-cooked meals that make the buffet truly special.

Grang Asam Tetel

“Grang Asam Tetel”—a cherished Melaka specialty—offers a soul-soothing taste of tradition, where slow-cooked beef meets a bold, tangy tamarind-infused broth. The dish is elevated with the invigorating aroma of kaffir lime, adding a citrusy brightness with delicate floral and spicy undertones.

Ayam Kampung Berempah

Another creation is the “Ayam Kampung Berempah” a Malaysian dish which is a feast for the senses expertly marinated in a fragrant medley of traditional spices. Each bite delivers an irresistible balance of bold flavours, crispy golden skin, and tender, juicy meat infused with aromatic warmth. At Birkin Kitchen, the classic dish is elevated by using premium free-range chickens, carefully sourced from trusted local farmers.

Paru Goreng Berempah

“Paru Goreng Berempah” or crispy spiced beef lungs, is prepared using time-honoured techniques for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. A dish steeped in tradition, the chefs sought wisdom from experienced home cooks in kampungs, perfecting the art of crafting this delicacy with authenticity and precision.

Perut Masak Lemak Rebung

“Perut Masak Lemak Rebung” or Beef Tripe with Bamboo Shoots in Thick Coconut Gravy involved a meticulous preparation to ensure the bamboo shoots are cooked to perfection. Simmered in a luxuriously rich coconut-based gravy infused with turmeric and fragrant spices, each spoonful delivers a harmonious blend of creaminess and warmth.

Birkin Briyani

Every spoonful of the “Birkin Briyani” tells a story of tradition and craftsmanship. Featuring premium fragrant basmati rice, delicately infused with a medley of cardamom, cloves,cinnamon, and other handpicked spices, this dish is slow-cooked to perfection, ensuring that every grain is infused with deep, soulful flavour.

Guests can also indulge in:

Cold Section – featuring traditional Malaysian salads, an assortment of savoury dips, seafood on ice station, and a fresh salad bar.

Asian Cuisine Hot Dishes – featuring mouthwatering dishes such as sup kambing with potatoes, patin gulai tempoyak, siput sedut masak lemak cili padi, and medallion beef with creamy mushroom sauce.

Live food stations – offering Malaysian street food favourites, including mee rebus, assorted dim sum, teppanyaki, murtabak, roasted whole lamb, tandoori chicken, grilled satay, and ikan bakar.

A variety of traditional desserts, including bubur jagung durian, pengat pisang, ais kacang, and an assortment of Malay kuih.

A fruit counter and refreshing Malaysian beverages complete the feast.

Set in the contemporary Birkin Kitchen, the Buffet Suasana Kampung at Birkin International Hotel promises a warm and inviting dining experience for families, friends, and corporate gatherings.

The experience is priced at RM205+ with regular price per adult (buy 10, get 1 free) and RM 145+ for children and senior citizens.

The Balik Kampung 2 Days 1 Night Stay Package is also available from 10-31 March 2025 for RM 790+ for two and includes a sahur/buffet breakfast set, and the Buffet Suasana Kampung.

For reservations, call +016-4116679 or email fbc@birkinhotels.com.

