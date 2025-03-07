Chill And UnFold: Mekdi’s Answer To Bazaar-Free Buka Puasa

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hate crowds? Bazaars not your thing? You’re not alone.

Food bazaars during Ramadan is a very Malaysian thing and we know many people look forward to it every year.

For some of us though, bazaars can be unnerving. Thankfully, with food delivery services, there is no reason why we can’t still enjoy an amazing buka puasa just by scrolling on our phones.

Enter McDonald’s Malaysia.

Every Ramadan for the past few years, McDonald’s has been serving up their foldovers.

TRP/Farah Harith

Unlike the usual burgers and Ayam Goreng Mekdi, these foldovers offer something different — a Mediterranean-inspired meal wrapped in a soft, warm flatbread. But do they live up to the hype? Let’s dive in.

First Impression

As mentioned, instead of a bun, it features a large, slightly toasted flatbread, folded over a generous serving of meat, fresh lettuce, onions, and a flavourful garlic sauce. It’s served in McDonald’s signature packaging, making it easy to eat on the go.

Taste Test – Chicken Foldover

The Chicken Foldover consists of grilled chicken patties, which are seasoned well with a smoky, slightly peppery flavor. The garlic sauce adds a creamy richness, complementing the crisp freshness of the lettuce and onions.

TRP/Farah Harith

The flatbread itself is soft yet firm, holding everything together without getting soggy.

Overall, the flavours work well together, especially if you enjoy grilled chicken with a Mediterranean twist.

Taste Test – Beef Foldover

The Beef Foldover follows the same formula but, obviously with grilled beef patties instead. The beef is juicy with a charred, smoky flavour, making it taste somewhat similar to a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, but with a different texture due to the flatbread.

The sauce pairs surprisingly well with the beef, and while it has a slightly richer taste than the chicken version, it remains light and easy to eat. If you prefer beef over chicken, this one’s definitely worth trying.

TRP/Farah Harith

Both Foldovers are larger than a typical burger and can be quite filling.

As with any McDonald’s meals, they also come in a set with fries and a drink.

Instead of the usual Coke, we went with the Iced Mango Peach and it was refreshing. No need to brave the bazaars for the famous “air balang”.

For dessert, there’s the iconic Apple Pie and we tried out their latest McFlurry offering; the Chocolate Cheesecake.

Nothing to shout about here, just the standard Vanilla ice-cream with McDonald’s hot fudge sauce. The cheesecake flavour comes by way of what tasted more like a Butterscotch sauce, but it worked just fine.

TRP/Farah Harith

Final Verdict

The McDonald’s Chicken and Beef Foldovers are great options if you’re looking for something different from the usual fast-food menu.

They’re flavourful, satisfying, and (possibly) healthier alternative to fried items.

Ratings:

⭐ Chicken Foldover: 8.5/10 – Light and garlicky, flavourful, filling.

⭐ Beef Foldover: 8/10 – Richer and meatier, but slightly heavier than the chicken version.

