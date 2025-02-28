Warabimochi Kamakura Debuts In Malaysia, Bringing A Taste Of Japanese Tradition

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kamakura’s beloved Warabimochi has arrived in Malaysia, bringing an authentic taste of Japan through its pop-up store at APW Bangsar.

At the limited-time showcase, guests can savour freshly made Warabimochi while exploring the rich history behind the beloved dessert made with meticulous craftsmanship. Yes, you can watch it being made in front of you!

During the launch, guests also tried various Warabimochi drink flavours such as Asakawa-en Matcha, Tenku no Hojicha, and Strawberry Milk.

The Warabimochi pieces were cut small enough so they’re easy to slurp and enjoy the drink as a whole. Kamakura’s Warabimochi is made silky soft so you don’t have to chew your drink that much.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Hojicha, Strawberry Milk, Warabimochi. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

What is Warabimochi?

Warabimochi is a traditional Japanese dessert with jelly-like texture and is often served chilled with kinako (toasted soybean flour) and kuromitsu (brown sugar syrup).

Warabimochi has a rich history dating back to the Heian period. It was initially a luxury dessert enjoyed by people of high status, including Emperor Daigo. It evolved into its modern form during the Kamakura period, influenced by Chinese dim sum culture and Japanese tea ceremony traditions.

Kamakura’s Warabimochi is unique because it’s prepared using a secret blend of premium Japanese “warabi powder.” Before serving, it’s generally dusted with high-quality, deeply roasted kinako, and drizzled with Kamakura’s homemade kuromitsu, made exclusively with Okinawan black sugar.

Warabimochi Kamakura melts in your mouth. Image: Warabimochi Kamakura

Its signature Warabimochi features a uniquely soft and melt-in-your-mouth texture, achieved through the skilled kneading techniques of expert artisans.

Warabimochi Kamakura also uses high-quality matcha from Asakawaen, known for its fragrance and vibrant colour, to make its drinks.

Warabimochi Kamakura has stellar success and quickly captivated a loyal following in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Australia for its commitment to quality and authenticity.

Have a taste (or two)

The exclusive pop-up in APW Bangsar will run for two months from 20 February 2025.

Don’t worry—Kamakura is set to officially open its doors at Mid Valley Megamall on 14 March 2025 and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on 29 March 2025. Guests will soon be able to enjoy the full range of its signature Warabimochi creations, including seasonal specials and exclusive offerings, at these two locations.

We are thrilled to introduce Kamakura’s exceptional Warabimochi to Malaysia. Malaysians have a discerning palate, and we believe they’ll appreciate the unique texture and refined flavours that make our Warabimochi so special. It’s a true taste of Japanese culinary artistry. We’ve carefully sourced the finest ingredients and maintained the traditional methods of preparation to ensure that every piece of Warabimochi we serve is a testament to Kamakura’s heritage. Billy Koh, CEO of Kamakura Malaysia

Warabimochi Kamakura is not halal-certified currently but pork, lard, or alcohol aren’t used in their products.

From left to right: Billy Koh, CEO of Kamakura Malaysia, Shinji Tanaka, Founder of Warabimochi Kamakura, Daniel Mak Meng Yang, Director of Kamakura Malaysia.

Enjoy two free pieces of Kamakura’s signature Warabimochi

Kamakura is giving away two pieces of its signature Warabimochi at APW Bangsar, Mid Valley Megamall, and Pavilion KL to celebrate its arrival in Malaysia.

To redeem the free Warabimochi Kamakura, enter your details here. It’s limited to 500 redemptions per outlet.

The select location and details are as follows:

APW Bangsar: 28 February-6 March 2025

Mid Valley Megamall: 15-21 March 2025

Pavilion KL: 5-11 April 2025.

For more information and updates, follow Warabimochi Kamakura’s official Instagram here or head to its official website here.

