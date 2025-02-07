Shake Shack Debuts Avocado Menu At Sunway Pyramid Outlet [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shake Shake has opened its second outlet in Sunway Pyramid with the debut of the Avocado menu; giving customers the option to add avocado slices to their favourite Shake Shack burgers!

We tried the avo-licious burger flavours such as the Avocado beef burger and Avocado Chicken as well as Shake Shack’s delicious frozen custard creations, the Concretes.

Shake Shack Sunway Pyramid.

The Avocado Beef Burger is an Angus cheeseburger topped with freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked streaky beef, and the signature ShackSauce, all served in a soft, pillowy potato bun.

Meanwhile, the Avocado chicken features a tender antibiotic-free chicken, paired with avocado slices, applewood-smoked streaky beef, crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, and a rich buttermilk herb mayo.

Between the two burgers, the Avocado beef burger is smaller than the Avocado chicken burger simply because the latter has extra ingredients such as the extra layer of pickles and thicker patty.

However, I preferred the Avocado beef burger taste-wise as I wasn’t a fan of the salty pickles. Those who love pickles and want an extra filling meal should go for the Avocado chicken burger. The chicken patty is also nicely spiced for flavour.

The meal was accompanied by three drinks: the lemonade, the Bunga Raya Shake, and the Earl Grey Shake.

Clockwise from top right: Bunga Raya Shake, Avocado Chicken Burger, and Avocado Beef Burger. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The lemonade provides a refreshing balance to the meal while the Bunga Raya Shake, a Malaysian special, provides delicious sweet sips.

For those who have not tried the Bunga Raya Shake, it’s a drink with hibiscus jelly topped with vanilla frozen custard blended with dragonfruit and gula melaka, and topped with whipped cream, coconut crumble and drizzled with gula Melaka.

The Earl Grey Shake was also a tasty and refreshing addition after gorging on two burgers. The drink is hand-spun to perfection with 100% organic Earl Grey tea and topped with a sprinkle of shortbread cookie crumbles and loose tea leaves. From the first sip, you can taste the floral and fragrant flavours of the shake.

Bunga Raya Shake, fries, Earl Grey Shake, and the Concretes. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

We were also served their double-fried fries which were crispy outside and soft inside. They were good salted fries but felt a bit plain with the other meals.

Shake Shack has also introduced the Lettuce Wrap option for those who want to forgo the buns. This is a perfect choice for those who aren’t feeling too hungry but still want all the flavours of their favourite burger.

Last but not least, Shake Shack’s signature desserts are known as the Concretes. There are three exclusive flavours at Sunway Pyramid:

Shack Attack: A decadent chocolate frozen custard blended with Chocolate Concierge chocolate chunks, brownie bites, and Shack fudge sauce. Every 5% of each purchase of the Shack Attack will be donated to Generasi Gemilang, in line with Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good.

Cleopatra’s Dream: A vanilla frozen custard blended with pistachio sauce, topped with matcha cookie and crispy crepes. The flavours are inspired by Cleopatra’s elegance and luxury.

The Golden Rule: A vanilla frozen custard blended with passion fruit and mango, topped with caramel cookies and golden sprinkles. The flavours are inspired by Sunway Pyramid’s grandeur and golden hues.

Everything on Shake Shack’s menu is pork-free, lard-free, and alcohol-free.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.