Jason Responds To Claims His Honest Food Reviews “Destroyed” Businesses

In a strange turn of events, a TikTok user CEO Kaki Review allegedly didn’t like that food reviewers gave honest reviews. Huh? What and why?

In his TikTok video, CEO Kaki Review claimed a certain food reviewer’s words have caused some shops to lose customers. He questioned whether the food reviewer wanted to help or destroy someone’s business.

He advised food reviewers not to review a restaurant if they weren’t invited to do so and if they did, they shouldn’t be too honest about the food’s taste. Extra huh??

While he didn’t reveal the name of the food reviewer in question, in the comment section, he clicked Like on those that mentioned popular food reviewer Jason Chen.

Jason has some thoughts to share about this

Jason, who believed the comment was for him, shared his thoughts about it.

Jason first asked the other TikTok user to think whether it was his honest review that tanked the shop or the bad products killed the establishment instead.

Do bad reviews kill companies or bad products kill companies? Jason Chen citing American YouTuber & influencer MKBHD

Jason explained that no matter how huge his platform is, customers would patronise shops with good food despite his preferences. He emphasised this is because everyone’s taste preference is not the same.

He added that he has the right to voice his honest opinions as a public consumer dining in a public eatery whether the chef has won awards or runs a street stall business, calling it his consumer right.

He said his relationship as a content creator and consumer with businesses is transactional; they provide customers food while they take customers’ hard-earned money.

Jason also pointed out CEO Kaki Review’s hypocrisy; citing how the latter agreed in the comments that everyone doesn’t have the same taste. If we follow CEO Kaki Review’s logic not to post honest negative reviews, does this mean no one who’s invited to the restaurant can leave a Google Review?

Additionally, Jason jokingly hinted at CEO Kaki Review to change his username to “Kaki Promote” due to the latter’s stance against giving honest food reviews and how reviews should only be positive.

Towards the end of the video, Jason mentioned how haters always played the racial card and he doesn’t know why. However, Jason still imparted friendly advice to CEO Kaki Review to improve his content quality.

CEO Kaki Review responds with another video

CEO Kaki Review claimed he didn’t play the racial card but simply said he was a Malay person.

He has seemingly U-turned on his previous stance, saying food reviewers can only give honest reviews in person to the chef or business owner. This implied that negative comments shouldn’t be mentioned in videos.

He explained that the chef or business owner may be able to improve their products and change the initial “bad” review.

