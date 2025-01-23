Bored Of Coffee In KL? Check Out These 5 Spots Just Outside The City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you a caffeine junkie who has been to all the best coffee spots in Kuala Lumpur more than once, and looking for a change of scenery? Now, we’re not saying the coffee places in KL are bad, but there’s only so much of the city one can take.

If you feel this way, why not go just a little bit beyond the city limits to not only try the coffee out there, but also enjoy the drink with views you won’t get in a concrete jungle. There are small towns off the beaten path where small local cafes and kopitiams are nestled that are worth visiting.

Here are a few spots for coffee that are worth a mini road trip outside of KL:

Seven Half Cafe, Titi

This cozy cafe nestled in the back streets (it’s literally situated on a road called Jalan Belakang) of the quaint town of Titi in Negeri Sembilan serves a range of drinks from iced teas to coffee. They also serve food such as savoury pizzas, sweet cakes and pastries, and special hidden menu items that change from time to time.

Image: instagram | 7half_cafe

What makes the place special though, is the rustic vibe it gives off. The cafe itself has an old-timey facade that exudes a warm, inviting aura while the interior is decorated with various knick knacks of yesteryear.

Image: instagram | 7half_cafe

Seven Half Cafe is a popular destination for cyclists and motorcyclists who are passing through the town of Titi but it’s not too far away from KL for a day trip.

If you’re an animal lover too, you’ll be pleased to know that the cafe has its own resident cats and dogs that hang around the area.

One of their resident cats. Image: instagram | 7half_cafe

Address: 7, Jalan Belakang, Titi, 71600 Negeri Sembilan

Operating hours: Friday (6pm – 11pm), Saturday and Sunday (9am – 11pm)

Note: Their operating hours may change from time to time, so it would be a good idea to check their instagram page or call them at 011-6325 7100 to check before visiting.

Kopi HITVM, Kuala Kubu Bharu

If let’s say you’re heading to Fraser’s Hill, there’s a vintage coffee van called Kopi HITVM that opens daily right by the Selangor Dam viewpoint with an amazing view.

Here, you can order delicious flavoured lattes, mocha, and cold brew coffee while enjoying the scenery.

It’s hard to miss, with its huge ‘coffee’ sign. Image: instagram | kopi_hitvm

The Selangor Dam viewpoint has its own seating options available, if the seats right by the Kopi HITVM van are all taken up. If you want to get even more comfortable, you could always bring your own camping chairs and tables!

Image: instagram | kopi_hitvm

Image: instagram | kopi_hitvm

Address: Kopi HITVM, Empangan Sungai Selangor Viewpoint, Kuala Kubu Bharu

Operating hours: Daily (9:30am – 6:30pm)

It’s advisable to check their social pages first in case there are any changes in the operating hours.

Kupi Tunggal, Janda Baik

Having breakfast and coffee right next to a fresh, clean, flowing river while surrounded by greenery is an experience Malaysians can proudly call their own.

A roadside coffee shop tucked away up in Janda Baik, Pahang, offers all of that and it’s less than an hour’s drive out of Kuala Lumpur.

Image: Hazirah Hassan | Google

Here, you can order yourself a simple Americano, or flavoured lattes including hazelnut, caramel, vanilla, and even gula apong latte depending on your coffee mood that day.

Image: Ain Seri | Google

They also serve ready-to-eat breakfast foods such as nasi lemak and bihun goreng to go with your coffee. After getting your order, all that’s left to do is find a seat and enjoy watching the river flow and listen to the sounds of nature.

If the weather’s too hot, you’re allowed to dip your feet (or even take a swim) in the river to cool down. Just make sure to bring an extra set of clothes and a towel!

Image: ahOsan | Google

Address: Lot 25989, Kuala Lurah Janda Baik, 28750 Bentong, Pahang

Operation hours: Saturday and Sunday (8:30am – 6:00pm)

Kopikupi Kampung, Sungai Besar

For those who are looking for coffee with a kampung vibe, there’s a spot just after Sekinchan that offers exactly that.

Kopikupi Kampung operates out of a little kampung-style house over in Sungai Besar, and it looks over a vast paddy field just across the road.

Image: Google

Their selection of coffee drinks range from americano to lattes, but they also serve Vietnam drip coffee, which is quite rare to find at cafes in Kuala Lumpur. If you’re not in the mood for artisanal coffee, you could also get a simple kopi kampung here.

Image: Google

Address: Kopikupi Kampung, Kampung Sungai Limau, 45300 Sungai Besar, Selangor

Operating hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (12pm – 7pm), Saturday and Sunday (9am – 7pm). Closed on Tuesdays.

Kebun Cafe by Hoho Farm, Batang Kali

As the name implies, Kebun Cafe is a cafe set in a farm of pesticide-free, organically-grown vegetables owned by Hoho Farm.

Image: Google

Just a 45-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur, the cafe offers a variety of decadent desserts such as strawberry shortcake, onde onde cake, scones, and satisfying beverages like Chilled Banana Latte and Spanish Latte with Cinnamon.

Image: instagram | kebun.hyl

Kebun Cafe’s rustic aesthetic is flanked by lush greenery thanks to the kebun just outside, perfect for Instagram photo opportunities. The indoor seating is also air-conditioned so you won’t have to worry about comfort when you visit on a hot day.

Dog lovers will be pleased to find that the cafe has a few resident canines that will come and say hello, or to accompany you at the outdoor section.

Image: Google

Address: 29, Jalan Patin 2, Taman Patin, Hulu Yam Lama, 44300 Batang Kali, Selangor

Operating hours: Friday to Sunday (11am – 6pm)

Most of the cafes above are about an hour’s drive out of KL, with the furthest being about one and a half hours depending on traffic. Would you visit any of these coffee spots? Or if you’ve been there before, would you go again?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.