Nobu KL Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Omakase Spread All Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re a foodie with a taste for fine dining, you’ll want to know all about this special culinary experience that’s being presented by one of the most renowned Japanese restaurants in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

To celebrate an unforgettable decade of culinary excellence, Nobu Kuala Lumpur unveiled its exclusive 10th Anniversary Omakase, a special six-course dining experience available throughout 2025.

10 years of culinary excellence

Served in the “Omakase” style, which is a phrase used when the customer leaves the order details to the chef, Nobu’s progressive tasting menu promises to be a gastronimic journey unlike any other, featuring dishes thoughtfully curated by Executive Chef Phillip Leong that showcases an electric combination of Nobu’s gastronomical history and seasonal flavours.

Reflecting the dynamic nature of Nobu’s artistry, the 10th Anniversary Omakase will evolve throughout the year, allowing patrons to indulge in a variety of flavours that mirror the finest ingredient of the moment, ensuring each visit to be different from the last.

To further enhance the experience, guests can opt for an expertly curated beverage pairing consisting of champagnes, wines, and the highest quality sake from the Hokusetsu Brewery.

What did the January menu taste like?

TRP was invited to a tasting session of this month’s menu, which was a omakase of seafood dishes comprising of caviar, oyster, and a variety of fish, all prepared and presented in unique ways by chef Phillip and his team.

The first dish served was Nori Taco with Caviar. The nori (dried seaweed) was formed into a hard shell taco, filled with mashed avocado, and topped off with a scoop of caviar, blending Japanese and Mexican food together. The crunchy texture of the nori taco complemented the soft combination of caviar and avocado in a blend of briny and creamy flavours.

Nori Taco with Caviar.

Next was a four-plate serving of various sashimi (raw fish) and raw oyster. To fully enjoy this dish, the chef recommended a particular order in which to eat them, starting with the Yellowtail Jalapeno, Salmon New Style Sashimi, Oyster Tiradito, and finally the Whitefish Dry Miso. The flavours of each fish and the oyster complemented each other in that order, without diminishing the taste.

Yellowtail Jalapeno, Salmon New Style Sashimi, Oyster Tiradito, Whitefish Dry Miso.

Sushi is an all-time favourite when it comes to Japanese cuisine, and Nobu KL’s omakase menu for this month includes Nobu Style Sushi, an assortment of nigiri sushi (vinegared sticky rice with cooked or raw seafood on top). Soy sauce and wasabi were included to complement the sushi, all of which were fresh to the taste.

Nobu Style Sushi.

Perhaps the highlight of the menu is a selection of Chilean seabass which included Chilean Seabass Beetroot Miso, Umami Chilean Seabass, and Chilean Seabass Chilo Salsa. The fish practically melts in your mouth without feeling mushy, and out of all three variations, the Chilean Seabass Beetroot Miso’s flavour stood out the most with a distinguishable sweetness to it.

Chilean Seabass selection.

After all that seafood, the ultimate umami dish was served: Wagyu Goma Truffle.

The A5 wagyu beef was cooked to perfection, with a soft and tender texture. Paired with truffle sauce and truffle slices on top, the premium meat dish fills your tastebuds with an earthy and umami-rich flavour.

Wagyu Goma Truffle.

What better way to end the rollercoaster ride of savoury flavours than with something sweet?

For dessert, we were gifted with a plate of Chestnut Meringue Flambé, combining chestnuts with delicate meringue, and carefully flamed with liquor to leave a swirl of satisfying sweet, nutty, and earthy tastes in your mouth.

Chestnut Meringue Flambé

Can’t get enough? There’s more to come!

Nobu KL’s year-long celebration sets the stage for an extraordinary 10th anniversary big bang event planned for Q4 2025, where the culinary journey will culminate in an unforgettable affair.

Over the past decade, Nobu KL has enchanted diners by blending traditional Japanese cratsmanship with bold Peruvian flavours, carving out a special place in Malaysia’s culinary scene. This landmark is a tribute to the people, flavours, and moments that have shaped its journey.

So, whether you’re an experienced Nobu aficionado, or lucky enough to discover their innovative cuisine for the first time, the 10th Year Omakase is an invitation to join Nobu in celebrating ten years of elegance, passion, and distinguished flavours.

Let’s toast to a decade of Nobu KL, and discover why it’s a gem in Kuala Lumpur’s culinary crown!

For enquiries and reservations, call 03- 2380 0028, WhatsApp 019-389 5085, or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.