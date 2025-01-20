Goldbar: One Of The Best Fusion Spots In The Heart Of KL [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re looking for a new dining spot to check out, the GOLDBAR serves up some of the best fusion dishes right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Situated at Ascott Star KLCC, GOLDBAR boasts a warm and sophisticated setting with interiors inspired by a modern-day gold mine. Upon stepping in, expect to see brass accents, brushed metallic finishes, and soft golden lighting to give off a welcoming and warm ambiance.

TRP was invited to try a selection of the menu and to check out what GOLDBAR has to offer.

The menu of the night

Live Oyster (5 pcs)

Seafood Bisque

Foie Gras Mini Croissant

Golden fries

Hanwoo Beef Skewer

Grilled Boston Lobster

Pan Seared Atlantic Cod

Tiger Prawn Arrabbiata

Dessert

Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse Cake

Drinks

Lunar Yuzu Breeze

The Taste Test

We started with a simple starter of live oysters with squeezed lemon. The acidity of the lemon brings out the sweetness of the oyster which was pleasing to the palate.

Together with the Lunar Yuzu Breeze on hand, made with gin, yuzu sake, lemon, and egg white, we’re off to a good start.

Clockwise from top right: Lunar Yuzu Breeze cocktail, live oysters with lemon slices, and Seafood Bisque with focaccia. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

This was followed by the Seafood Bisque which comes with a side of grilled focaccia. The flavours reminded me of mushroom soup and clam chowder. The soupy dish was creamy and hearty and filled with yummy seafood such as fish, mussels, and prawns.

Clockwise from top right: Hanwoo beef skewer, grilled lobster, and Foie Gras Mini Croissant. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

To be honest, I didn’t expect to see a croissant to be on the menu so I was curious how this tie-in with the rest of the menu will. Surprisingly, the Foie Gras Mini Croissant was one of the stand-outs of the night.

Under the dim lighting, it looked like it was just bak kwa sandwiched between the croissant. The flavours quickly set me straight because it was smoky and yet sweet and buttery, almost a melt-in-the-mouth feeling.

I wouldn’t mind having more of the croissant but I got to save space for the next dishes. Right after the croissant was the star of my night, the Hanwoo Beef Skewer featuring premium halal-certified Korean beef.

The beef skewer was deliciously tender and buttery soft. Each bite simply melts in the mouth and you’ll wish there were more of them on the plate.

Those who like lobster will enjoy having the Grilled Boston Lobster which was served with a side of shoestring fries. It was a fun experience de-shelling the lobster together in a group. The tender lobster meat disappeared into our stomachs faster than we de-shelled it.

Clockwise from top right: Pan Seared Atlantic Cod, Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse Cake, and Tiger Prawn Arrabbiata. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Continuing the seafood theme up was the Pan Seared Atlantic Cod served on a bed of spinach and drizzled with garlic butter and ikura. The cod was soft and flaky and the spinach and garlic butter enhanced the flavours.

The final main dish of the night was the Tiger Prawn Arrabbiata. Judging by its first look when it arrived at the table, the dish looked extra spicy.

After tasting it, I can say it was spiced for flavour and not spiced to burn off your tongue. The prawns were easy to de-shell; the shell peeled right off with no remnants left behind, showing how fresh they were and it tasted juicy.

As for desserts, the Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse Cake was good. The sweet cake has a delicious biscuit base for the crunch and served with a side of berries for a refreshing sweet and sour combo balance.

The Verdict

The stand-outs for the night were the Seafood Bisque, Foie Gras Mini Croissant, the Hanwoo Beef Skewer, and the Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse Cake.

The Lunar Yuzu Breeze is Goldbar’s Chinese New Year special. It’s a good drink choice for those who want a sweet cocktail. However, GOLDBAR has other popular cocktail flavours such as the Berry Royale (bourbon-based with mixed berries and orange bitters) and Kyoto Heat (gin-based with Cointreau and lemon).

Overall, GOLDBAR is a perfect place to have a tipple and great food to share with friends. There’s also a live performance for some nights at GOLDBAR to entertain the crowd.

To book a table at GOLDBAR with your friends, please contact +60111 3133188 or head over to the reservation link here.

GOLDBAR

Address: Level G, Ascott Star KLCC, 1, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Monday to Sunday: 12pm-1am

Social media: Instagam | Facebook

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads