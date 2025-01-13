Reunite Over A Fabulous Feast: Maria’s Steakcafe’s CNY Specials Await You [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Change things up a bit this Chinese New Year by treating your loved ones to a scrumptious reunion meal with a Western flair at Maria’s Steakcafe.

From now until 12 February 2025, Maria’s Steakcafe offers three menus: the Abundance Seafood Set, the Abundance Meat Set, and the Prosperity Surf and Turf Set.

What’s in each of the sets? TRP got to sample their Prosperity Surf and Turf set, a combination of the two Abundance sets.

Prosperity Surf and Turf Set (Fits 10 pax)

Appetiser

Yee Sang (Choice of pulled beef or smoked salmon)

Scallops with Tomato & Olive Salsa

Mushroom Soup

Main Course

Argentinian Striploin

Grilled Salmon

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

NZ Lamb Cutlets

Garlic Butter Tiger Prawn

Dessert

Pineapple loaf

The Taste Test

We tried the Pulled Beef Yee Sang since it was something different. Taste-wise, it would certainly suit those who don’t want a yee sang that’s too sweet.

After tossing and exchanging prosperous wishes, we started on the Scallops with Tomato & Olive Salsa together with warm, creamy Mushroom Soup to please the palate. The scallop is soft and the olive and tomato flavours round up the hearty flavour.

We also had the Spaghetti Aglio Olio which was lightly spiced for flavour with the fresh and juicy oysters and prawns making it an enjoyable seafood dish.

Clockwise from top right: Garlic butter tiger prawn and grilled salmon, Mushroom soup, Pulled Beef Yee Sang, Scallops with Tomato & Olive Salsa, Spaghetti Aglio Olio. Argentinian Striploin and NZ lamb cutlet Bottom: Pineapple loaf

If you like prawns, the Garlic Butter Tiger Prawn served with grilled salmon chunks is a must-try. The garlic butter tiger prawn was flavourful with each bite while the grilled salmon was nicely flaky with a buttery flavour.

For those looking forward to the meats, they won’t be disappointed. The Argentinian Striploin and NZ Lamb cutlets were cooked to perfection, each slice oozing flavour and juiciness.

The splendid meal is finished with a tasty pineapple loaf to bring in the “ong.” The pineapple loaf is not overly sweet and is like having a good butter cake.

The Verdict

Overall, the Prosperity Surf and Turf Set will be a nice and delicious option for those who want to diversify their CNY menu choices.

This set fits 10 pax with some likely having to tapau the remaining food home. From the yee sang to the desserts, it was a flavourful experience.

The Prosperity Surf and Turf Set costs RM1388++ while the Abundance Set, which serves up to 5 pax, is priced at RM688++. All sets include upgrade options for steak and seafood, along with limited-edition red packets. Guests can also choose the size of Yee Sang to fit the group size.

For reservations, give Maria’s Steakcafe a call or WhatsApp here.

