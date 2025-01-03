Jason Shares His Favourite Meals In His 2024 Food Review Wrap Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular food reviewer Jason Chen has released his version of Spotify Wrapped featuring the places serving the food he loves.

Calling it the 2024 Food Review Wrap Up, he listed six food/establishments that made a mark in his gastronomic adventures.

Under “honourable mentions,” he shared about Amachi’s Palagaram’s Egg Apam Coconut Sambal, noting its unique flavours and overall generational recipe vibes.

He included Torigen Ramen for its thick and rich ramen broth and Sainah Café in Kuching for its delicious kolok merah with wantan in the list of honourable mentions too.

As for his top three favourites, he named Palgaeook Korean Restaurant for its delicious boneless chicken neck in special soy sauce. He described it as the perfect marriage between satay and bacon.

His second favourite meal was the durian crepe from Crepe Rabi which he encountered by chance at an event. He liked that the durian crepe has the right durian to whipped cream ratio.

What about his favourite meal of the year? It’s Asshryshoshedap’s Spaghetti Salted Egg Prawn which he rated 9.8.

He loved how the dish was kept simple and it was a harmonious blend of creamy saltiness and spice. He added that the five juicy prawns were pluses and his girlfriend loved the meal too.

Chen ended his video by hoping he could try even more tasty food outside Kuala Lumpur in 2025.

His followers agreed with his selections, with some admitting that they followed his suggestions and fell in love with some of the food he mentioned in his account.

They also appreciated his honesty in his food reviews and shared that they are eagerly awaiting his upcoming reviews.

Here’s to a good gastronomic year for all of us!

