Oversea Palace Seafood Brings Back Its Classic & Delicious CNY Dishes [Review]

Oversea Restaurant is bringing back some of its classic dishes in its upcoming Chinese New Year menu. TRP got to sample these popular dishes which showcases the “flavours of Oversea” at its seventh outlet in Klang Valley, the Oversea Palace Seafood at Menara Lien Hou, Petaling Jaya.

True to its name, the décor and interior of the new restaurant is inspired by the Chinese palace featuring wooden motifs along the walls and arched doorways. The restaurant will be serving fresh seafood once it opens its doors to the public starting next week. Do note that Oversea Palace Seafood is not halal. However, the Oversea Seafood KL in Jalan Tun Razak is pork-free.

The interior of Oversea Palace Seafood and the God of Prosperity greeting and interacting with guests. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The classic dishes making a return are:

Mains

Yee Sang with Abalone & Korean Snow Pear

Golden Fish Maw Kampung Chicken Soup (Half Chicken)

Hong Kong Style Claypot Waxed Meat Rice

Prosperity Treasure Pot

Desserts

Fortune Nian Gao

Chilled Yuzu Longan with Nata de Coco

Wines

Chateau Des Leotins Blanc Entre Deux Mers 2021

Chateau De Haut Guerin Blaye-Coates De Bordeaux 2015

The Taste Test

The Yee Sang with abalone and Korean sweet pear provides a refreshing start to the meal with a sweet and sour taste.

This was followed by the Kampung Chicken Soup which was rich in flavour and you can taste all the collagen. It’s best to slurp it all down to keep everyone youthful-looking for the upcoming year.

Yee Sang and the nourishing Kampung Chicken Soup with cordyceps flower and goji berries. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The third and fourth classic dishes were none other than the Prosperity Treasure Pot aka the Poon Choi and the claypot waxed meat rice (lap mei fan).

The Prosperity Treasure Pot was overflowing with various ingredients such as crystal prawns, whole abalones, Japanese scallops, Australian sea cucumber, sea asparagus, Iberico pork balls, fish maw, Cantonese roast duck, crispy pork belly, yam, crispy beancurd, and pork tendons.

To balance out the meatiness of the meal, there were vegetables like broccoli, Chinese mushrooms, and Chinese cabbage. The minute the dish was served, I could smell the juicy prawns as it bubbled in the soupy goodness. Since the pot was filled to the brim, I only scooped what I could see from the abundant pot!

Meanwhile, the claypot waxed meat rice consisted of Chinese sausages, cucumber slices, and rice. The flavourful sausages with rice and cucumber slices balanced the saltiness and meatiness combo well.

Prosperity Treasure Pot (poon choi) & claypot waxed meat rice (lap mei fan). Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

After gorging on all the tasty dishes, we eagerly waited for desserts. The chilled yuzu longan with nata de coco and snow fungus was sweet and tangy. It also helps to wash down the saltiness from the previous dishes.

The Fortune Nian Gao was a tasty and hot dessert to end the night with. The nian gao wasn’t super sticky so it was pleasant to eat and savour.

This year, Oversea Palace Seafood has partnered with Lavo so guests can perfectly pair wines with their food. The Chateau Des Leotins Blanc Entre Deux Mers 2021 is a sweet white wine while the Chateau De Haut Guerin Blaye-Coates De Bordeaux 2015 is a savoury red wine.

Those who like tequila should try the Clase Azul Tequila Reposado which tastes sweet and has a smooth finish, making it an enjoyable drink.

Clockwise from top right: Chilled yuzu longan with nata de coco, nian gao, and the two wines of the night. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Verdict

I liked the Yee Sang for its refreshing flavours and the hearty chicken soup. These two dishes were easily the standouts to me.

Meanwhile, the Prosperity Treasure Pot and Hong Kong-style Claypot Waxed Meat Rice are also good but they didn’t offer anything new or interesting flavour-wise.

What about the desserts? The chilled yuzu and nian gao provide a satisfying balance of flavours at the end of the meal.

There’ll be more offerings from the Oversea Restaurant Group soon so do stay tuned for updates from their social media pages.

Part of their expansion plan includes opening another outlet in Hartamas next year and launching The Arch, an entertainment and lifestyle hub with the aim of becoming a grand dining scene in Kuala Lumpur, opposite The Exchange TRX.

