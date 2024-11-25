7 Must-Try Makan Spots On Your Next Trip To Ipoh

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What comes to mind when you think of Ipoh?

Is it the limestone hills? Or the many temples that dwell in the caves of the mountain and hills around? Or perhaps, it is the food.

Ipoh has always been a favourite among food enthusiasts. Boasting its rich culture and history through the cuisine, the city is a hallmark of wonderful little food spots that express the essence of the little town itself.

When it comes to Ipoh, there is an endless number of places to try. Old restaurants that have survived the test of time to become a staple in the community.

They thrive alongside new ones that are just beginning to make a name for themselves.

Here are 7 spots, (compiled by a local and not some out-of-towner!) to keep in mind during your next visit to the not-so-little town of Ipoh.

1. Kedai Makanan Nam Heong

If you are looking to experience the nostalgic tastes of Ipoh’s Old Town, look no further.

There’s an amazing choice of curry mee, kai see hor fun (shredded chicken noodle soup), chee cheong fun (rice noodle roll) and dim sum. However, it’s their char kuey teow that stands out and is guaranteed to knock your socks off.



After a hearty meal like that, enjoy their iconic white coffee and delicious egg tarts that will leave a smile on your face for the rest of the day.

Address: 2, Jalan Bandar Timah, 30000 Ipoh, Perak

2. Legen Indian Fusion Restaurant

Feeling like having some authentic banana leaf ? Legen provides a wonderful variety of Indian food for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians to enjoy.



Their dishes are cooked with a beautiful blend of spices that will leave you wanting more.

The chicken varuval is cooked to perfection and pairs brilliantly with the choice of delicate soft white rice or a hearty serving of biryani rice that is drenched in a mixture of tasty curry.

And even if you are not feeling up to banana leaf, they offer a wide variety of other dishes such as nasi goreng, capati, puri and many more.

If there is any place that is going to leave you stuffed and satisfied, Legen is the place to do it.

Address: 12B, Jalan Sultan Yussof, 30000 Ipoh, Perak



3. Restoran Kamwan Aneka Selera (aka Ipoh Garden Gourmet Square)

An overwhelming stretch of hawker stalls that presents an incredible variety of food. That is what this place is.

You will never run out of choices to try here. The endless stretch of stalls offer a vibrant street food aesthetic while still maintaining a lively dine in experience

The local favourites include their famous popiah, braised chicken rice, clay pot chicken rice, rojak, ramen and a wide range of fresh seafood.

To top off this wonderful night, their ABC or ais kacang is especially delectable.

Address: Lengkok Canning, Taman Canning, 31400 Ipoh, Perak

4. Kedai Makanan Yong Suan

This is the home of the famous Nasi Ganja. And no, there are no additional stimulants in it.

The reason for this name is due to the food’s addictiveness that will linger in your mind and make you come back for more.

This Nasi Kandar stall has been operating since the 1950s. What started out as a humble roadside stall, has turned into a booming business that attracts both tourists and locals alike.

Their Ayam Masak Merah is a favourite among patrons. But they also offer an alternative chicken option with Ayam Bawang. There are other dishes to choose from, such as prawn, squid and beef options that are equally delicious. The mixture of curry creates an explosion of taste that will make you ecstatic.

The restaurant is also home to a famous dessert. The delicate caramel custard pudding is the cherry on top of a delightful experience to be had at Yong Suan.

Address: 2, Jalan Yang Kalsom, Taman Jubilee, 30300 Ipoh, Perak

5. Restoran M Salim

This little corner shop is a hidden gem, housing some of the best roti dishes.

This jewel is known for their Fish Head Curry, Ayam Berempah ‘Merah’, and Roti Canai Parota.

While most Indian Muslim restaurants are known for their nasi kandar and tasty curry, what stands out in this restaurant is their roti.

The texture of the roti is unbelievably soft and it almost melts as you chew into it bit by bit.

Choose from capati, thosai, roti canai, and so on. You cannot go wrong. Definitely a must-try.

Address: 75, Jalan Tokong, Taman Hoover, 31650 Ipoh, Perak

6. Funny Mountain Soya Beancurd

The Soya Beancurd (aka Tau Fu Fah) at this roadside attraction is like sweet tiny clouds, served hot which is perfect on a cold rainy day.

A quick bite on a busy day to boost your spirits.

Another Ipoh classic that opened in 1952 and is currently operated by the third generation of the founding family.

While the Tau Fu Fah is the main attraction, many locals also enjoy the cold soya bean and lengkong that is a much needed fix on a sunny day.

Address: 50, Jalan Mustapha Al-Bakri, Taman Jubilee, 30300 Ipoh, Perak

7. Food Court Stadium Perak

The hawker centre located at the Ipoh Sports Complex is simply known as Stadium among locals.

The trend of long stretches of food stalls continue with this entry. It stretches along the outside of the sports complex attracting hungry folks from all around.

The open air concept of the food court gives a refreshing eating experience even on a blazing hot day.

Along with the rice and noodle options from many different stalls, this food court also has stalls selling satay, fried tau fu, and otak-otak.

With a mix of Indian, Malay, and Chinese cuisines, this food court is a hot bed for folks to experience the different local tastes all in one place.

Address: J453+8H, Jln, Jalan Kompleks Sukan, Kompleks Sukan Ipoh, 31400 Ipoh, Perak

Bonus:

If you’re in Ipoh, a short visit to Tasik Cermin would make a nice addition to your list.

The beautiful geopark is a hotspot for tourists looking to relax and take a nice photo between limestone hills draped in greenery mirrored by a pristine lake.

And while there, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea with some toast and dim sum at Chang Jiang White Coffee.

If you’re really hungry after a long session of walking and sightseeing, a decent meal is readily available with options of classic kopitiam favourites such as nasi lemak, wanton mee and many more.

Ipoh is never short of places with good food. Have a feast to your hearts delight.

