There Are Now 7 Michelin Star Restaurants In Malaysia

Malaysia is one of the most renowned food havens in Southeast Asia, thanks to being a diverse and multicultural nation with so many talented cooks, be it in a large-scale hotel kitchen or at a stall on the street.

That’s why it’s no surprise that our little peninsula is home to the biggest flavours cooked up by award-winning restaurants and chefs.

At the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 awards ceremony today, a handful of Malaysian restaurateurs proudly stepped up the stage to receive the coveted Michelin Star, an award reserved only to the most exceptional culinary establishments.

Dewakan sets new standard with two Michelin Stars and Malaysia’s first Green Star

Located in Naza Tower on Jalan Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, contemporary Malaysian restaurant Dewakan made history today by being the first Malaysian restaurant to receive the prestigious Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainability, while also retaining two Michelin stars for its outstanding cuisine.

Chef Darren Teoh Min Guo leads Dewakan’s efforts to source local ingredients, especially unique local produce, and makes the best of them to promote local Malaysian flavours.

Image: instagram | @dewakanmy

Dewakan takes a meticulous approach to ensure every part of the ingredients are utilised and reduce waste by fermenting food scraps into homemade sauces. Their efforts exemplifies how fine dining and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Two new additions to the Michelin Star group of restaurants

The 2025 edition of Michelin Guide today added two new restaurants to the prestigious one Michelin Star category: Chim by Chef Noom, which offers innovative contemporary Thai cuisine that serves dishes rooted in tradition but with creative twists and stylish plating; and Molina, recognized for innovative dishes that are a delectable amalgam of French techniques, Nordic sensibility, and Asian twists.

Image: instagram | @chimbychefnoom

These two restaurants joined a select group of 5 other Michelin-starred restaurants; Dewakan, Au Jardin, Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, Beta, and DC. by Darren Chin, bringing the number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Malaysia to 7 in total.

10 new entries added to the Michelin Selected category

Michelin Selected is a category in the Michelin Guide that recognises restaurants that meet the Michelin inspector’s criteria but don’t yet qualify for a MICHELIN Star or Bib Gourmand.

Restaurants in this category can be promoted to a Bib Gourmand or Michelin Star in the future.

This year’s Michelin Selected list includes 80 establishments, with 10 new additions.

These restaurants range from street food vendors to steakhouses and innovative kitchens, offering diners a wide assortment of culinary experiences.

Notable newcomers in Kuala Lumpur include barbecue specialists Atelier Binchotan and Bar Kar, contemporary French restaurant Potager, and contemporary Malaysian venue Terra Dining.

Image: instagram | @barkar.my

In Penang, the selected are Austrian dining room Christoph’s, Italian trattoria Jaloux, and innovative kitchen Lucky Hole, among others.

The Michelin Guide 2025 Special Awards

Every year, the Michelin Guide highlights exceptional individuals who elevate Malaysia’s dynamic culinary scene.

The Michelin Guide 2025 Special Awards continue this tradition by recognising top talents in service, sommelier, young chef, and opening of the year categories.

2025 Michelin Guide Service Award – Azmi Ahmad Kamal of Chim by Chef Noom took home Service Award for his unwavering commitment to exceptional service.



– Azmi Ahmad Kamal of Chim by Chef Noom took home Service Award for his unwavering commitment to exceptional service. 2025 Michelin Guide Sommelier Award – Recognised for his exceptional knowledge and passion for wine, Han Lai from Terra dining receives the Sommelier Award.



– Recognised for his exceptional knowledge and passion for wine, Han Lai from Terra dining receives the Sommelier Award. 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award – Waymann Cheong from Lucky Hole is this year’s Young Chef Award winner. As the leader of a young team at Lucky Hole, he fosters creativity and energy, boldly blending modern techniques with local ingredients.



– Waymann Cheong from Lucky Hole is this year’s Young Chef Award winner. As the leader of a young team at Lucky Hole, he fosters creativity and energy, boldly blending modern techniques with local ingredients. 2025 Michelin Guide Opening of the Year Award – The Opening of the Year Award celebrates the success of a newly opened dining venue that has significantly impacted the local culinary scene. This year’s recipient is Guillaume Depoortere, the head chef of Molina.

With two new Michelin-starred restaurants, an unprecedented Michelin Green Star recognition, and a wide range of new Bib Gourmand and Michelin selected establishments, this year’s guide celebrates the diversity and creativity that define’s Malaysian cuisine.

Want to try out a Michelin selected restaurant near you? Check out the full list of restaurants on the Michelin Guide website.

