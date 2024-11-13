[Watch] Check Out Captain Morgan, A Floating Food Court In Penang’s Iconic Ferry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you heading to Penang soon? You might have a new food haunt to try at Marina De Captain Restaurant/Captain Morgan. Captain Morgan at Queens Waterfront is unique because it’s a restaurant on the iconic Penang ferry.

Based on the videos, the blue and yellow ferry houses several stalls selling food such as kambing golek, pizzas, shawarma, chicken rice and more. In other words, Captain Morgan can be described as a floating food court.

There is also outdoor and upper deck seating, where customers can dine al fresco, enjoy the sea breeze, and take in the view of the Penang Bridge.

When the sun sets, the brightly lit ferry exterior and bridge lend a romantic vibe as you walk up to the restaurant.

There’s also a nightly live band performance to entertain customers while they enjoy their meals.

The restaurant opens from 4.30pm to 10pm while the live band performs from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

Unfortunately, the ferry doesn’t move so there’s no river cruise-style dinner but it did not deter those who expressed interest in trying the food at Captain Morgan enjoying the views from the ferry.

Meanwhile, others were pickier and noted how the interior design could be improved to make the restaurant look classier. This was likely because some people thought it was a fine dining establishment at first glance.

Wow… boleh try ni bila gi Penang. Ada yang pernah pergi boleh review sikit. Thanks. — Sufian (@sufiansupari) November 12, 2024

