Double The Indulgence: Magnum Delights With Mango Yoghurt Parfait & Chocolate Luxe

Magnum’s Doubling the Pleasure event treated guests to an unforgettable evening at the Boathouse by the Lake, Ampang, for a night of indulgence.

Guests got to savour the Magnum Mango Yoghurt Parfait, a refreshing blend of sweet mango and smooth yoghurt, perfectly balanced with a hint of tanginess.

For chocolate lovers, the rich Magnum Chocolate Luxe was the star, with its decadent chocolate ice cream, coated in Magnum’s signature thick Belgian chocolate and crunchy butter cookie pieces.

Adding a personal twist, guests could decorate their ice cream or try Jackson Wang’s Pleasure Edition which is a fruity smoothie topped with a Magnum ice cream of their choice.

The smoothie combo comes with whipped cream, a sprinkle of nuts for the perfect crunch, and an extra chocolate medallion to snack on.

Jackson’s Pleasure edition smoothie. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP.

Back in August 2024, Magnum announced the Hong Kong singer as its newest Global Ambassador in conjunction with the launch of Magnum’s Mango Yoghurt Parfait.

Local celebrities such as Emily Chan, Zhen Ning, Qiu Wen, Meerqeen, Siti Khadijah, and Lucas Lau also graced the event.

They joined Maggie Tay, the General Manager of Ice Cream for Unilever Malaysia and Singapore, on stage to kick off the event.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

After the performance which showed the transition from day to night, guests were invited to make pin bracelets that they could personalise with charms to spell their names. The pin charms could then be pinned on the knit net bags.

The evening wrapped up with a thrilling fire show by Budakapi Movement Entertainment, making it a night to remember.

