Talented Kakak In Telok Cempedak Makes Pancakes Of Your Fav Manga And Anime

Artists use many mediums and canvases to showcase their art, but this lady who runs a pancake stall in Telok Cempedak, Kuantan uses batter as a medium and a pan as her canvas.

In a video on Facebook, the woman we can only identify as Kak Chibi, as shown on her stall name Kak Chibi Corner, displays her pancake art skills by drawing Son Goku, a popular Japanese manga character on a customer’s request (that’s right, you can ask for custom pancake art from her).

Later in the video, she makes a pancake drawing of another popular Japanese manga character Monkey D. Luffy and we have to admit, her drawing skills are pretty sharp!

When asked what the most challenging character is to draw, Kak Chibi said it’s Upin and Ipin, a popular animated children’s show here in Malaysia. She humorously added that making one mistake while drawing Upin and Ipin could make them look like ‘toyol’, an undead infant in Malay folklore.

The pancake itself only comes in vanilla flavour, but there’s a choice of dipping sauces available to go with the pancake which include chocolate, white chocolate, or strawberry.

Her pancakes cost RM10 inclusive of the dipping sauce as well.

You can find Kak Chibi Corner at Teluk Chempedak, Kuantan, right next to Kupi TC.

They’re open every day except Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30pm to 11:30pm.

Her pancakes are sure to be a hit with children (and most probably some adults too) who love anime and cartoons.

