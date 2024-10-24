Chicken Burger But With An Icy Cold Plot Twist In Puchong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

How will aliens decide when to invade earth? While nobody knows for sure, we feel like this latest food combo we found on TikTok is a close enough gauge.

Picture a crispy chicken burger.

Delicious, right? A slab of fried chicken breast nestled between two burger buns toasted to perfection, with all the trimmings.

Now add two scoops of Neapolitan ice-cream.

Wait, what?

https://www.tiktok.com/@kl.foodie/video/7428913874092444946?_r=1&_t=8qnkfVksZj6

For RM7, this can pass through your lips if you head over to Burger Ji Legend in Puchong, Selangor.

The stall is run by Ganesh Moorthy who, according to an FMT article, was once a delivery rider for McDonald’s but decided to venture into a business of his own.

His burgers are unique so this latest ice-cream burger is not something out of character for Burger Ji Legend.

Ganesh’s menu includes Burger Daun Pisang, Burger Cili Padi, a Korean style burger with bits of kimchi as well as Masala Tea.

So Burger Ji Legend is not your typical “Ramly Burger” stall.

Have you tried this Ice Cream Fried Chicken Burger? Tell us what you think.

