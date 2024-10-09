Roadside Coffee: 5 Places Around Kuala Lumpur To Get Coffee Right Off The Curb

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s no secret that many Malaysians live off coffee to get through their day. It has become such a daily staple in our diets, like rice.

We can find coffee at almost every corner – in restaurants, malls, shoplots, office buildings, events, and even in almost every home.

But what if you’re looking for a coffee spot right by the side of the road? Somewhere you can just drive right up to the barista to get your cup of coffee and enjoy it as you watch the world go by?

We’ve found a few places you might like around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor where they serve caffeine literally by the roadside.

BLUUM – Taman Melawati

A simple setup with great quality coffee (Credit: @bluum_rc)

This cute little stall serves moka pot coffee in a quiet area of Taman Melawati. They have a few stools and benches set up right next to the store for those who want to have their coffee there.

BLUUM also serves decadent pasta and soft cookies to go with your coffee.

While it does sit by the roadside, the cafe’s environment is actually pretty tranquil. There are plenty of trees surrounding the place which also provides shade from the sun if you’re dining in.

Operating hours: Every day (8am – 11pm)

Address: Jalan I 7, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps

BLVCK (coffee van) – Bukit Tunku and Damansara Heights

They’re a popular spot for cyclists passing through the area.

BLVCK Coffee is run by two brothers who decided to set up a coffee stall sometime during the pandemic.

Now they operate out of a van called the BLVCK Wagon stationed at Jalan Setiamurni in Damansara Heights on weekdays, and Bukit Tunku on weeekends.

You do have to keep an eye on their instagram page for updates though, as the BLVCK Wagon also gets hired to serve coffee at events sometimes.

They make coffee from an espresso machine in the van and they also serve chocolate drinks as well as various teas. There’s also butterbeer in their menu for all the Harry Potter fans out there.

There is also a BLVCK Coffee kiosk at Ampang Park just as you exit the station where the skate park is.

The BLVCK Coffee outlet at Ampang Park.

Operating hours: Monday (7.30am – 3pm)

Tuesday – Friday (7.30am – 3pm, 6pm – 11.30pm)

Saturday and Sunday (7.45am – 1.30pm)

Google Maps: BLVCK Wagon Jalan Setiamurni

BLVCK Wagon Bukit Tunku

BLVCK Coffee Ampang Park

Kopi Rumah – Wangsa Maju

Coffee for night owls. (Credit: @kopirumah_my)

A pop up coffee shop running out the back of a camper van, Kopi Rumah is a spot for night owls as they only open in the evening.

There seems to be a surging popularity in hanging out while drinking coffee at night and this place is here to serve.

The aesthetic of the van is such a vibe. (Credit: @kopirumah_my)

Their menu includes the basics such as americano, cappucinno, and lattes but they also have flavoured coffee drinks like caramel macchiato or matcha with espresso.

For non-coffee drinkers, they have chocolate and matcha drinks as well as flavoured sodas.

Operating hours: Monday to Saturday (8pm – 12am), closed on Sundays

Address: Jalan 6/27a, Wangsa Maju, 54200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps

Sista Coffee Camper – Keramat

Nestled in a housing area in Taman Keramat, Sista Coffee Camper serves coffee out of a quirky looking camper van.

Run by one woman (you should recognize her by her signature fishing hat), she expertly crafts freshly brewed signature blend coffee to nocturnal customers.

Sista Coffee Camper serving up coffee with smiles. (Credit: @sistacoffeecamper)

Her coffee camper has a cozy outdoor vibe with string bulbs to light up her work station.

From time to time Sista Coffee Camper also has pastries such as cromboloni available for pre-order via her instagram account.

Operating hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday (for opening hours check her instagram stories for updates)

Address: Jalan AU2a/15, Taman Keramat, 54200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps

Optimist Coffee – Bukit Bintang

You might need to search for it first but when you do, you’re in for a treat!

If you ever find yourself walking along Bukit Bintang, look out for this hole-in-the-wall coffee shop.

Optimist Coffee is located in a narrow alleyway right next to Lot 10 shopping mall. They’re known to make delicious coffee and quirky, optimistic quotes to pep your day up.

They also have an outlet at Ampang Park LRT station at the entrance closer to G Tower, next to a sandwich shop called The Bright Side Sandwich Bar.

One of their quirky blackboard quotes at their Ampang Park outlet. (Credit: @optimistcoffee)

The drink to try here is their Salted Caramel Latte. It’s very balanced as all the flavours hit your taste buds so evenly.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday (8am – 5pm), weekends (9am – 6pm)

Address: SE1 Side Entrance Facing Jalan Bukit Bintang Lot 10, Shopping Centre, 50, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps

Bonus: Campsyde – Damansara

Okay so this cafe is not exactly by the side of the road but it’s worth mentioning because you can drive right up to it.

Campsyde is a little concrete cabin in the woods just ten minutes away from Taman Tun Dr. Ismail (TTDI) that serves smooth coffee and some light snacks.

If you’re looking for a coffee place to hang out away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this place is ideal. Parking space is plentiful and the environment here is as peaceful as it can get.

Do keep in mind that Campsyde operates in the evening until midnight.

Operating hours: Monday to Sunday (5pm – 12am)

Address: Jalan Sungai Penchala 12, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Google Maps

