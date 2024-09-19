Savor the Flavors: A Guide To 9 Iconic Foods Of Sarawak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sarawak is a paradise for food lovers, offering a diverse range of culinary delights that reflect its rich cultural heritage.

Kuching, the capital of Sarawak, earned global recognition by receiving the prestigious UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy award, solidifying its status as a culinary hub.

From the iconic Kolo Mee, a light yet flavorful noodle dish, to the vibrant layers of Kek Lapis Sarawak, each bite tells a story of tradition and flavor.

Here are 9 must-try dishes that showcase the best of Sarawak’s gastronomic offerings.

1. Kolo Mee

Left: Melvin Mclair, Right: Natalie/TRP

Famously known as one of Sarawak’s signature dishes, Kolo Mee (also known as Mi Kolok in Malay and Mi Kering in Iban) is a simple yet flavorful dry noodle dish often served for breakfast.

It’s typically topped with minced meat, slices of succulent barbecued pork, slivers of spring onions, and fried onions.

The dish is so popular that a Halal version has been created, where kolo mee is served with beef or chicken, accompanied by fragrant fried shallots and spring onions.

It often comes with a bowl of rich beef or chicken soup on the side.

It’s available in two common flavors: plain or seasoned with red sauce from char siu marination.

Some places even offer green kolo mee, where the noodles are mainly made of spinach and another version is seasoned with soy sauce.

2. Sarawak Laksa

This iconic Sarawak dish boasts a rich and aromatic broth made with sambal belacan, coconut milk, and a combination of chicken or prawn stock.

Served with rice vermicelli, prawns, shredded chicken, and bean sprouts, Sarawak Laksa is topped with fresh lime and coriander.

Its unique flavor profile sets it apart from other laksa variations found in Malaysia.

3. Manok Pansoh

Left: sarawaktourism.com, Right: ikanmas.in

A traditional Iban dish where manok (chicken in Iban) is cooked in bamboo on a fire with lemongrass, ginger, and other herbs, giving the meat a smoky and flavorful aroma.

The bamboo imparts a subtle earthiness to the dish, which is typically served with rice.

The slow cooking process makes the chicken tender and juicy, making it a must-try for those looking for a taste of authentic Sarawakian cuisine.

4. Umai

Left: caramemasaksedap.blogspot.com, Right: sarawaktourism.com

Once a dish specifically served among fishermen out at sea, this raw fish salad can now be found at local food stalls in Sarawak.

This Melanau specialty is a raw fish salad, often made with thinly sliced fish marinated in lime juice, chili, and onions.

The result is a refreshing, tangy dish that highlights the freshness of the fish. It’s typically served as an appetizer and is popular among seafood lovers.

5. Kek Lapis Sarawak

Sarawak’s modern layered cakes, or Kek Lapis Sarawak, are not only known for their vibrant colors but also for their intricate designs.

These cakes are divided into two main types: cakes with ordinary layers and those with complex patterns, motifs, or shapes.

All variations must have at least two colors and can be baked in an oven.

The cake batter is made from butter, margarine or vegetable oil, milk, and eggs, and requires a strong arm or an electric mixer to ensure smooth consistency.

The final texture is high and firm, with layers held together by jam or another sticky sweet substance.

6. Kompia

Right: robinsonmike.blogspot.com

Known as the “Chinese bagel,” Kompia has been an integral part of Sibu’s culinary heritage for centuries, with its origins rooted in the Foochow community.

Passed down through generations, kompia comes in various flavors, offering a delightful culinary adventure.

Traditionally, kompia is filled with savory minced pork, though modern variations may include different fillings like chicken or beef.

It can also be served soaked in broth, giving it a different flavor and texture altogether.

The classic salty version is sprinkled with sesame seeds, offering a crunchy exterior and chewy interior that pairs perfectly with the fragrant sesame.

For those who prefer something sweet, the softer and more cushiony sweet kompia—also known as ‘zheng dong bing’—is a smoother, subtly sweet variation that provides a gentler taste experience.

Another popular version is butter kompia, similar to the sweet one but with a buttery spread in the middle, creating an irresistible fusion of sweet and salty flavors.

7. Belacan Beehoon

Left: Tritobit Hotshot/Facebook, Right: Ibu Resepi/Facebook

A popular noodle dish where rice vermicelli is soaked in a flavorful shrimp paste sauce, giving it a robust, umami flavor.

This dish is often served with tofu puffs, cuttlefish, and cucumber slices for added texture and freshness.

Its strong shrimp paste flavor makes it a favorite among those who enjoy bold tastes.

8. Terung Dayak

Left: periuk.my, Right: utusansarawak.com.my

This dish features a local variety of sour eggplant, known as Terung Dayak, which is often cooked in sambal or soups.

The tangy flavor of the eggplant gives these dishes a unique zest, making it a common ingredient in traditional Sarawakian home cooking.

9. Dabai (Sarawak Olive)

Left: blogmardi.wordpress.com, Right: @MisiahTaib/X

Also known as the Sarawakian olive, Dabai is a unique seasonal fruit with a yellow flesh.

Though initially hard, Dabai becomes soft and ready to eat after being soaked in warm water for about 10-15 minutes.

This distinctive fruit is usually enjoyed seasoned with salt for a savory flavor, or with a touch of sugar and soy sauce for a slightly sweet taste.

Its creamy texture and rich flavor make it a popular delicacy in Sarawak when in season.

Dabai is also used in culinary creations such as Dabai Fried Rice, where the fruit adds a unique depth of flavor and texture to the dish.

From the rich and aromatic Sarawak Laksa to the unique Dabai, Sarawak’s culinary landscape is a vibrant reflection of its cultural diversity.

Each dish, from the savory Kolo Mee to the intricate Kek Lapis Sarawak, offers a taste of the state’s rich traditions and flavors.

Whether you’re exploring the streets of Kuching or savoring local specialties, Sarawak’s food is sure to leave a lasting impression.

