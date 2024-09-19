Hidden Gem: Rumabukit Is A Labour Of Love That Works, With No “Banjir Leleh Cheese Mayo”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One thing the Klang Valley isn’t lacking is the number of cafes popping up like mushrooms everywhere.

From traditional Malaysian cuisines to coffee to pastries, every area now boasts at least a “hidden” spot or two for foodies to explore.

Being a fussy eater, this writer is the furthest thing away from being a foodie or cafe hunter.

It was by chance that Rumabukit was sighted, nestled amidst carefully chosen trees and plants, located by the side of the road.

If not for a sign that read “Cafe”, those driving by might just dismiss it as a house with nice landscaping.

Rumabukit is a small cafe located along the main road in Batu 19, Kuang, Selangor.

If you’re not familiar with the area, it is not too far from the Kuang Komuter station and is also close to Gamuda Luge Gardens.

The cafe is a small family-run outfit with an aesthetic decor made up of carefully curated plants and interesting knick-knacks.

At first glance, it is apparent the cafe was borne out of passion and not a mere business venture.

Parking is available and tables are minimal. If you’re a party of more than 6, it’s best to call ahead and secure a reservation, lest you might be left without a table should you decide to wing it.

We were just a party of two so we just walked in and it was fortunate there wasn’t a crowd that night.

Rumabukit has cosy interiors. Image: Farah Harith/TRP

What to eat?

Rumabukit does not boast the kind of menu that would put Tolstoy’s War and Peace to shame, as is the case with many eateries today.

Perhaps the idea is to focus on what works instead of trying to offer everything under the sun with nothing that truly stands out.

Safe to say this works for Rumabukit as their limited offering is the kind that will linger on your mind long after you leave.

Rumabukit’s menu consists of different types of pasta, chicken chop and fish and chips.

Chicken chop. Image: Farah Harith/TRP

Their chicken chop is not your typical “kedai western” style. Upon landing on our table, it already scored massive points when there were no crinkle cut fries on the plate and no mayonnaise or “cheese” drizzled on the chicken like a hippo taking a bath.

The chicken was juicy and tender while the sides made up of steamed vegetables and roasted potatoes complemented the meat beautifully.

What stole the show was the sauce which was simply divine.

The fish and chips were just as good, again without any “banjir leleh cheese mayonnaise” involved.

Moving on to the drinks, the coffee was just nice and the chocolate frappucino we ordered was milky and chocolatey and a definite treat.

Coffee. Image: Farah Harith/TRP

Worth a trip?

In case it isn’t yet obvious, yes, Rumabukit is definitely worth the trip.

If you’re looking for a quiet spot for date night that will satisfy more than just your ‘Gram, set your navigation on and take that drive.

There is nothing quite like a good cup of coffee and expertly prepared food, served with heart and soul.

The aesthetic decor is made up of carefully curated plants and interesting knick-knacks. Image: Farah Harith/TRP

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.