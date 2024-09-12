Check Out These 8 Beautifully Packaged Halal Mooncakes In 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s the Mid-Autumn Festival soon! Here are some delicious and halal mooncakes with interesting packaging to get before they’re all gone.

1. Tai Thong [Halal]

Tai Thong is a well-known name for its mooncakes. Their baked skin and snow skin mooncakes feature various flavours.

If you’re looking for something unique, the Ruby Jubilee Set features six flavours: Momoyama Custard Chocolate, Momoyama Sea Salt Chocolate, Momoyama Latte Chocolate, Baked Skin Pure Red Bean, Baked Skin Pure Lotus, and Baked Skin White Lotus.

The premium chocolate filling is crafted using the finest cocoa beans from Ghana and the Ivory Coast. The ganache with 58% cocoa content is made with simple, high-quality ingredients following a traditional Belgian recipe.

Each mooncake purchase comes with a wooden rabbit lantern complete with a little light bulb (while stocks last).

2. Kam Lun Tai [Halal]

Kam Lun Tai is another mooncake bigwig. One of the more unique mooncakes available this year is the avocado mooncake in both baked skin and snow skin types. The other flavours include the Momoyama mooncake set, the Black Sesame Bamboo Charcoal 1 Yolk mooncake, and the Golden Jade 1 Yolk Mooncake.

3. Oversea Restaurant [Halal]

If you’re thinking of gifting someone a beautiful set of mooncakes, Oversea Restaurant’s Moonlight Elegance Gift Set is a good choice. The gift box features a beautiful moon orb that lights up in the centre of the box. The mini-moon is also surrounded by iridescent plastic panels to reflect the light.

The four mooncake flavours in the box are bestsellers Lotus, Golden Starlight with a single yolk, Golden Emerald, and Noble Delight with a single yolk.

Aside from the beautiful gift set, the specialised snow skin mooncake flavours are the Snowy Tang Yuzu and Snowy Hazelnut Chocolate Ganache.

4. 7-Eleven [Halal]

This year, 7-Eleven introduces its limited edition mooncakes in adorable Quby tins. The three mooncake flavours are Red Bean, Golden Emerald, and Golden Starlight with Single Yolk. Each Quby tin comes with different characters and can be stacked into a tower.

5. Baker’s Cottage [Halal]

Baker’s Cottage has both baked skin and snow skin mooncakes that comes in many flavours. The Baked Skin series include the Pure Lotus & White Lotus Series, Pandan Lotus Series, and Special Mixed Series featuring mixed nuts flavours. Meanwhile, there are eight flavours for its snow skin series such as musang king, pandan custard, and black sesame pineapple.

6. Canton Boy [Halal]

Canton Boy introduces its limited edition Snow Skin Mooncake Gift Set. In the set, four mooncakes come packaged in a four-tiered wooden jewellery box. The mooncake flavours are Snowy Red Bean with Sweet Potato, Snowy Taro with Yolk, Snowy White Lotus with Yolk, and Snowy Black Sesame with Mochi.

7. Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park [Halal]

Hotel Indigo KL’s Jade Rabbit collection features delectable mooncakes nestled in a luxurious, eco-friendly wooden box. Each box shows intricate designs that reflect Hotel Indigo KL’s unique style. The mooncakes feature flavours like pandan single yolk and mixed nuts to white lotus paste and red bean.

8. Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur [Halal]

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur introduces a special mooncake set featuring AR packaging designed by artist Jaee Tee. The gift boxes are designed with majestic dragons, butterflies, and lush spring blossoms. The illustrations can be brought to life by just scanning the QR code, making it a fun activity for families with young children.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.