Uncle Roger’s KL Restaurant Draws Long Lines, High Praise And Some Roasting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Uncle Roger’s highly anticipated restaurant in Kuala Lumpur is creating major buzz, especially as it opens at Pavilion KL.

Fans have been hyped for months, with excitement fueled by Uncle Roger’s teasers on social media.

The comedian, known for his humorous food critiques, has drawn attention to his opening day by organizing a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as “Uncle Roger.”

Early registrants will receive exclusive merch like his iconic orange polo shirt.

Fans have been especially eager to try his signature egg fried rice, a dish he’s famously critical of in other restaurants.

Even before the official launch, many are asking if the restaurant will serve halal food and what other dishes will be featured on the menu.

Despite keeping some details under wraps, the hype around the restaurant is undeniable, with fans already queuing for hours during pre-opening tastings.

FUIYOH!

The grand opening of FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger at Pavilion KL was full of eager fans and curious customers.

Uncle Roger’s restaurant officially opened at Pavilion KL today at 1pm.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bestfoodmy/video/7413225495191424263

From the moment the doors opened, people lined up, some arriving hours early just to be part of the experience.

According to Malay Mail, fans started queueing up to try his fried rice at 9.50am which was before the mall even opened.

Adeline Leong/TRP

Social media was buzzing with reactions, ranging from excitement to curiosity about what the comedian’s restaurant would offer.

Fans were especially thrilled to see if the infamous egg fried rice would live up to Uncle Roger’s high standards.

Positive Reception for Uncle Roger’s Restaurant Opening

One enthusiastic guest tried all four of the recommended paired variants and was thrilled with the variety and flavors.

The options included crispy chicken with juicy bites, grilled white corn with mentaiko, kimchi fried rice with salmon, and fried rice with tomato and smoked duck.

The highlight was, of course, the Uncle Roger fried rice with egg, which had a unique bunga kantan flavor reminiscent of a kampung style dish.

Though the reviewer couldn’t try everything on the menu, they’re already excited to come back for more.

With such a positive first impression, they’re looking forward to sampling more dishes the next day.

“Burp!” indeed—sounds like a delicious experience!

On TikTok, Vincent Chin shared his experience with Uncle Roger’s restaurant, highlighting the special signature fried rice as a standout dish.

He praised the fried rice, describing it as “good stuff,” and was equally impressed with the iced lemon tea, which he noted was recommended by Uncle Roger himself and found to be “fantastic.”

Additionally, Chin tried the mala deep-fried okra, another recommendation from Uncle Roger, and seemed pleased with the flavor.

Uncle Roger’s Restaurant Faces Criticism Over Poor Opening Event

A reviewer named Izad Syah shared his feedback in Twitter, expressing a mix of frustrations and sarcastic humor.

He highlighted several downsides, such as long wait times, calling it unnecessary for a dish like fried rice.

Additionally, he found the ordering system problematic and the rice overly salty.

Some of the menu options were deemed questionable, with extra sides requiring additional orders of fried rice.

Despite these grievances, he playfully suggested others try the place themselves to form their own opinions.

On the positive side, he noted that the rice was at least warm and acknowledged that, although his experience wasn’t great, it wasn’t as bad as some other eateries he mentioned.

He took a jab at some food reviewers, implying that certain reviews might be overly favorable due to paid promotions, referencing a particular foodie page.

His overall tone suggests dissatisfaction but encourages others to visit for their own experiences.

A recent Instagram review has criticized Uncle Roger’s new restaurant for its poorly managed opening event.

Guests experienced over a two-hour wait for fried rice, which was described as “MSG n salt loaded,” “greasy,” and “clumpy.”

The reviewer also noted inconsistent portion sizes and soggy okra fries, questioning the restaurant’s “BEST FRIED RICE” claim.

The reviewer was particularly disappointed with Uncle Roger’s lack of acknowledgment or apology for the issues, and the fact that guests were charged despite the subpar experience.

The post has sparked online discussions.

To conclude, Uncle Roger’s restaurant opening at Pavilion KL drew significant excitement and long queues.

While many guests enjoyed the diverse menu and praised the unique fried rice options, others were disappointed by long wait times, inconsistent food quality, and poor service.

The event’s mixed reviews highlight both the hype and the challenges the restaurant faces as it moves forward.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.