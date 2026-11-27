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Malaysian streetwear label AGAINST LAB. announces its first collaboration with global headwear icon New Era, introducing the “East & West” collection. Bringing together four distinct cap designs, the collection explores the heritage, urban influences and personal journeys that shape contemporary Malaysian identity.

For its debut collaboration with New Era, AGAINST LAB. wanted to make a clear statement about where it comes from. At the heart of the collection is the “MY” emblem, featured across all four caps as a unifying expression of Malaysian identity. Each design tells a different story, connected by the same sense of belonging.

Separated by Sea, United Under One Flag

East and West Malaysia carry their own traditions, landscapes and rhythms of life. Though separated by sea, both fly the same flag. Drawing on New Era’s “Fly Your Own Flag” ethos, “East & West” celebrates the freedom to express who we are while recognising the identity we share.

From the cultural heritage of Sabah to the music, sport and street culture of Kuala Lumpur, the collection brings together influences that continue to shape AGAINST LAB.’s perspective. These identities are expressed through different materials, colours and silhouettes, with the “MY” emblem serving as a consistent connection across the collection.

“East & West” celebrates a unity that leaves room for individuality: pride in where we come from, respect for our differences and the ambition to move forward together.

From Sabah to Kuala Lumpur: A Personal Story

The collection also carries a personal connection through Isaac, AGAINST LAB.’s graphic designer and the lead creative behind the collection. A Sabahan of Kadazan-Chinese heritage, Isaac draws on his own journey from Sabah to Kuala Lumpur, bringing his cultural roots into the city where he has come to pursue his dreams.

For Isaac, the collection is an opportunity to represent his Kadazan community and the place he calls home, while exploring the experiences that have shaped him along the way. That connection is most directly expressed through the Kadazan Motif design, which brings elements of his heritage into the collection’s visual language.

His journey reflects the spirit at the heart of AGAINST LAB.: stepping into unfamiliar spaces, carrying your roots with pride and finding your own way forward. All Endeavour, No Surrender.

Launch Details

Pre-launch Event: 28 November 2026 (Saturday), from 12PM to 11PM at Against Lab.

Pudu Flagship Store, Pudu Kuala Lumpur.

General Launch: 3 December 2026 (Thursday). Available at selected New Era stores and online via neweracap.com.my from 10AM (GMT+8).

Available at the Against Lab Pudu Flagship Store and selected stockists from 12PM (GMT+8), with online release going live at 9PM (GMT+8) via againstlab.com.

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