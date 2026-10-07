Maybank Islamic Nadi Mastercard Credit Card-i Now Open for Applications Nationwide

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Maybank Islamic today announced that the Maybank Islamic Nadi Mastercard Credit Card-i is now available for applications, providing eligible customers with a simple Shariah-compliant credit solution for their everyday financial needs.

First announced in July 2026, the Nadi Mastercard Credit Card-i was designed to be easy to understand and manage.

Key features include:

Fixed profit rate of 14% p.a.

No annual fee

No compounding of profit charges

Access to over 1,000 merchant privileges across the region

“With the Maybank Islamic Nadi Mastercard Credit Card-i, our focus is on giving customers a credit card they can use with greater confidence. By keeping the value propositions straightforward and easy to understand, we want to encourage more informed financial decisions while supporting their everyday credit needs,” said Mohamad Yasin Abdullah, Group Chief Executive Officer, Islamic Banking and Chief Executive Officer, Maybank Islamic.

To mark the official launch, Maybank Islamic is also introducing a welcome reward. The first 1,000 approved customers who apply and perform five transactions within 60 days will receive a RM50 petrol voucher, subject to terms and conditions.

Customers may apply for the Maybank Islamic Nadi Mastercard Credit Card-i via the MAE app, Maybank2u and Maybank branches nationwide.

For more information, visit maybank.my/nadicard.

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