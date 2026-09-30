RM2.59 Million AMG Is Coming To Malaysia As F1 Returns

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Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is marking Formula 1’s return to Malaysia with two high-performance Mercedes-AMG models, including a limited-edition collector’s car estimated at a whopping RM2.59 million.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Coupé is estimated to start from RM2,088,888, while the ultra-exclusive Motorsport Collectors Edition is estimated at RM2,588,888.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also offered a sneak preview of the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupé, an electric performance model estimated from RM1.29 million.

Together, the three figures are a pretty clear indication that AMG is not exactly easing back into Malaysia quietly.

The two main models embody Mercedes-AMG’s focus on performance, combining motorsport-inspired engineering, high-output power and performance-focused driving technology.

The RM2.59 Million Collector’s AMG

For collectors with rather deep pockets, Mercedes-AMG is offering the Motorsport Collectors Edition, limited to just 200 units worldwide.

Based on the new AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Coupé, the special edition takes inspiration from contemporary Formula One racing liveries and Mercedes-AMG’s motorsport heritage.

The car comes finished in obsidian black with an exclusive Mercedes-Benz Star Pattern, complemented by PETRONAS-coloured exterior accents.

These include PETRONAS-accented aerodynamic elements, matching brake callipers and unique 21-inch AMG forged wheels with PETRONAS-coloured rim detailing.

It also gets a combination of the AMG Carbon Fibre, AMG Night Package and AMG Aerodynamics Package.

Inside, the motorsport theme continues with AMG Performance seats, AMG carbon-fibre trim, PETRONAS-contrasted topstitching, an edition-specific centre-console badge and a specially configured AMG Performance steering wheel.

The equipment list also includes a Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, ENERGIZING PLUS Package and various additional comfort and convenience features.

The V8-Powered GT 63 PRO

The standard Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Coupé, estimated from RM2,088,888, is aimed squarely at drivers who want a more focused performance experience.

Mercedes-AMG says the second-generation AMG GT Coupé has been developed to deliver more agile responses and stronger overall performance, particularly on the racetrack.

The GT 63 PRO gets more power, aerodynamic fine-tuning with further reduced aerodynamic lift and enhanced cooling, all aimed at improving driving dynamics and delivering faster circuit times.

Despite its performance focus, the second-generation AMG GT Coupé also offers a generous feeling of space and good all-round visibility.

Underneath, it packs plenty of technology, including AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active roll stabilisation, up to 2.5 degrees of rear-axle steering and active aerodynamics.

Power is sent to the road through fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

AMG Goes Electric

Then there is the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupé, estimated from RM1,290,000.

Unlike the V8-powered GT 63 PRO, the 4-Door Coupé is built around the high-performance AMG.EA architecture, marking AMG’s push further into the electric era.

Mercedes-AMG says the model combines extreme power, high continuous performance and precise driving dynamics with what it describes as an intensive AMG driving experience.

At the heart of it is a newly developed drive concept designed specifically for high-performance applications and used for the first time in a series-production EV.

It combines three axial-flux electric motors with a high-performance battery and an 800-volt electrical system.

The axial-flux motor technology is designed to deliver not only high peak power, but also the ability to repeatedly and continuously call upon that performance.

According to Mercedes-AMG, the setup is intended to shift the benchmark for high-performance electric vehicles.

AMG Says It’s About More Than Numbers

Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia & Head of Region, Mercedes-Benz Cars Southeast Asia CEO and President Martin Schulz said the two models demonstrate how AMG combines performance with emotion.

“Mercedes-AMG is about emotion as much as it is about performance, and our customers expect nothing less. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Coupé brings the thrill of motorsport to the road with the unmistakable character of a high-performance AMG, while the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupé shows how that same spirit can be reimagined for the electric era. With Formula 1 returning to Malaysia, we are proud to celebrate this passion for performance and create new Mercedes Moments together with our customers,” said Martin Schulz, CEO & President, Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia & Head of Region, Mercedes-Benz Cars Southeast Asia.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia Chief Operating Officer Kevin Barbian said the two models also demonstrate the range of performance options AMG is bringing to Malaysian customers.

“These two models demonstrate the breadth of what AMG can deliver. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Coupé delivers a focused, V8-powered driving experience with technology and engineering honed for the racetrack, while the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupé introduces the AMG.EA architecture, three axial-flux motors, and an 800-volt system to take electric performance into a new dimension. Together, they reflect our commitment to offering our customers more choice while continuing to bring the latest AMG innovations to Malaysia,” said Kevin Barbian, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia.

And Then There’s The F1 Party

The new models are being unveiled as Formula 1 returns to Malaysia for the first time since 2017.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is hosting the Mercedes-AMG F1 Party on 30 September at Raintree Plaza, The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur.

The invitation-only event will bring the energy of Formula 1 to the capital, celebrating the performance and racing spirit associated with Mercedes-AMG.

Special appearances from the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team are also expected at the event, adding some actual F1 star power to the celebration.

For Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, the return of Formula 1 provides the backdrop for introducing two very different interpretations of AMG performance — one built around a V8 and track-focused engineering, and the other around AMG’s new electric performance technology.

And yes, one of them comes with a RM2.59 million estimated price tag.

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