Volvo Car Malaysia Makes History with First-Ever Grand Effie, Brand of the Year and Historic Gold at the 2026 Malaysia Effie Awards

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In an unprecedented clean sweep at the 2026 Malaysia Effie Awards, Volvo Car Malaysia made history by capturing the prestigious Grand Effie, claiming the coveted Brand of the Year title, and becoming the first automotive brand in the award show’s history to take home an exclusive Gold Effie.

The landmark achievement establishes a new benchmark for marketing effectiveness and consumer connection in Malaysia. Sweeping top honours across both creative impact and tangible business results, Volvo Car Malaysia dominated the evening’s stage:

Grand Effie: Selamat is Volvo

Brand of the Year: Volvo

Gold: David vs. Goliath (Situational)

Bronze: Automotive – Vehicles

Finalist: Multicultural – Products

The record-setting evening caps off a pivotal week for the brand, arriving on the heels of the launch of the brand’s flagship family SUV, the evolved Volvo EX90.

Rethinking Automotive Safety: The Selamat Story

Launched earlier in the year, the award-winning campaign cut through a crowded and noisy automotive landscape by introducing what appeared to be an entirely new car brand named “Selamat”. Teased via a bespoke camo wrap, enigmatic digital outdoor displays, and high-speculation social channels, the reveal inverted industry conventions, Selamat was not an upstart EV challenger, but rather Volvo renewing a 60-year safety promise to Malaysians.

Reflecting on the campaign’s core philosophy, Patricia Yaw, Sales & Marketing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, shared: ” In a competitive market where every brand claim advanced technology, safety risks becoming just another feature – spoken about, but rarely felt. The objective of Selamat was never about making noise, but about placing human life back at the absolute core of mobility. To receive this level of recognition from the Effies is deeply humbling. It shows that when you approach an audience with genuine cultural empathy, that emotional connection naturally translates into meaningful, lasting impact.”

The strategy tapped into a profound cultural duality. While Selamat is a daily greeting – spoken over 650 million times across the nation in phrases like Selamat Pagi and Selamat Jalan – the word in isolation stands for the universal necessity of human safety. Volvo grounded this concept in a sobering reality that road accidents remain a leading cause of death for young Malaysians.

In confronting this reality, the campaign reinforced a critical message: Selamat reminds us that safety isn’t only about when things go right but being protected when things go wrong. While many brands can talk about safety, Volvo Cars has spent 99 years earning the undeniable right to own it.

Rather than leaning into conventional feature lists or technical jargon, Volvo anchored the narrative in lived human reality. The emotional resonance of this truth achieved a staggering 90.8% in measurable response, cementing a powerful and undeniable national association: Selamat itu Volvo, and Volvo itu Selamat. By diving deep into what protection means for everyday people, the campaign forged a profound connection with Malaysians, proving that safety is a shared cultural value and shifting road safety from a regulatory mandate into a shared national culture.

A Collaborative Victory

To bring the Selamat vision to life and achieve these unprecedented results, Volvo Car Malaysia collaborated with a powerhouse roster of agency partners: Invictus Blue, Grey Malaysia, Dox Digital, Lab Activations, Directors Think Tank and Live Experience.

Graham Drew, Chief Creative Officer of Grey Malaysia, said: “The creative ambition was to make ‘Selamat’ and Volvo feel inseparable. Selamat is a word Malaysians already know, use and understand instinctively, and Volvo has spent decades earning its association with safety. The idea was to bring those two truths together in a way that felt simple, surprising and culturally relevant — so that ultimately, Selamat itu Volvo, and Volvo itu Selamat.”

Addressing the campaign’s strategic positioning, Jo Yau, Group CEO of Invictus Blue, added: “Our role was to take that powerful creative idea and strategically expand it into something audiences could discover, engage with and ultimately talk about. We designed the media activation around curiosity and conversation, using content, creators and influencers to build intrigue around Selamat before connecting it back to Volvo. By bringing media, content and culture together, we turned the idea into a conversation that travelled organically, driving virality and talkability for the brand.”

Sling Ng of Directors Think Tank, who was instrumental in bringing the narrative to the screen via the brand film, shared: “Our vision was to bring the essence of ‘Selamat’ to life visually. Because the word carries such profound, everyday weight in our culture, it was naturally easy for the film to resonate locally. We wanted to capture that shared truth on camera, ensuring that audiences didn’t just watch a message about safety, but deeply felt the emotional core of what Selamat truly means to Malaysians.”

That ideation extended directly into the physical and digital environments, ensuring the message was experienced as much as it was seen.

Ian Lim of LAB Activations highlighted the power of tangible engagement: “Safety can often feel theoretical on paper—until you see it, touch it, and experience it firsthand. From the mysterious camouflaged fleet turning heads across Kuala Lumpur to the precision of the Selamat Drive at Sepang and the striking visual reality of the Selamat Crash Car, our goal was to make protection tangible. Once drivers experienced that security in the real world, the true meaning of ‘Selamat’ didn’t need explaining, it was felt both emotionally and physically.”

Amplifying that curiosity online, Razlan Rahman of Dox Digital noted: “In a digital environment where audiences tune out branded messaging almost instantly, our focus was on cultivating genuine intrigue. We wanted to drive organic debate and community dialogue surrounding Selamat. Creating digital conversations was one of the key levers that helped turn a product campaign into a sustained cultural phenomenon.”

As the undisputed winner of the Grand Effie, the journey for the “Selamat is Volvo” campaign may extend even further. The historic win opens up opportunities for the campaign to be considered on the global stage, bringing the exciting possibility of taking Malaysia’s unique cultural interpretation of protection to an international audience.

With Selamat continuing as an enduring thematic platform for Volvo Car Malaysia moving forward, the brand is already looking ahead to its next chapter. Malaysians can expect further educational initiatives, immersive on-ground experiences, and purpose-led campaigns designed to champion safer mobility and community well-being nationwide.

For more information visit www.volvocars.com/my or follow Volvo Car Malaysia on Facebook at bit.ly/VolvoMY-FB and Instagram at bit.ly/VolvoMY-IG.

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