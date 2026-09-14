MfM’s “Rocking For A Cause” To Bring Malaysian Music Legends Together For A Good Cause

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Malaysian music fans can look forward to a night of nostalgia, live performances and plenty of familiar names when Musicians for Musicians Malaysia (MfM) presents its fourth annual benefit concert, “Rocking For A Cause”, this October.

The concert will take place on Saturday, 10 October 2026, from 4pm onwards at Dewan Tunku, Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS), Petaling Jaya.

More than just another live music event, the annual showcase is part of MfM’s ongoing effort to support the well-being of Malaysian musicians while bringing younger and veteran performers together under one roof.

According to the organisation, the event is also intended to celebrate the contribution of musicians who have helped shape the Malaysian music scene over the decades.

A Night Dedicated To Malaysia’s Musical Legends

This year’s “Rocking For A Cause” will pay tribute to several legendary Malaysian bands and musicians, including The Falcons Malaysia, Sons Of Adam, Olie of Heavy Machine, Freedom, The Strollers and Alleycats.

The event will feature performances and tributes from a mix of established names and contemporary performers.

The announced lineup includes Electric Orgasm, which will celebrate its 50-year reunion, as well as Dato’ Francissca Peter, Goblokes, Heavy Machine in tribute to Olie, Dato’ Leonard Tan, Lighthouse with Vijay David, Royston Sta Maria in tribute to Freedom, Os Pombos, The Polymaths with Raja Singham, and The Studio 10 Experience.

With such a broad lineup, the concert is expected to offer something for different generations of Malaysian music fans, while giving audiences a chance to hear some of the sounds and performers that helped build the country’s live music culture.

What Is Musicians For Musicians Malaysia?

For those unfamiliar with MfM, Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia (Musicians for Musicians Malaysia) is an organisation focused on the welfare, development and representation of Malaysian musicians.

The organisation describes itself as a grassroots initiative founded by working musicians, with a mission to protect and empower musicians.

Its work goes beyond organising concerts. MfM advocates for musicians’ rights and policy reforms, engages with government bodies and industry stakeholders, and works to address issues affecting musicians’ livelihoods.

It also provides welfare and emergency assistance for musicians facing difficult circumstances, including unpredictable income and health-related challenges. MfM organises fundraising events and community programmes while creating opportunities for musicians to perform and gain exposure.

The organisation has also previously organised benefit concerts aimed at helping musicians experiencing health, financial and age-related difficulties. In 2025, for example, its “Giving Through Music” charity concert raised support for veteran musicians facing medical and other challenges.

In that sense, “Rocking For A Cause” is not simply about looking back at Malaysia’s musical history. It is also about recognising that the people who entertained generations of Malaysians may themselves need support.

READ MORE: Rocking For A Cause: Musicians For Musicians To Hold Benefit Showcase This July

READ MORE: Gig For Good And Musicians Unite To Empower Malaysia’s Music Ecosystem

READ MORE: Musicians For Musicians Malaysia (MfM) Collaborates With DBKL For “Jazz In The Park 2026”

Keeping The Music Community Together

MfM says it hopes the public will come forward to support the event and help ensure that the contributions of Malaysia’s music legends and working musicians are remembered and valued.

The organisation sees events such as this as an opportunity to bring the music community together, while giving audiences the chance to enjoy live performances and contribute to a wider cause.

For Malaysian music fans, it is also a chance to celebrate the artists and musicians whose work helped shape the soundtrack of the country over the years.

“Rocking For A Cause” will be held on 10 October 2026 at Dewan Tunku, Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS), Petaling Jaya, starting from 4pm.

For more information, MfM can be contacted at 019-282 2290 or via musiciansmalaysia@gmail.com.

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