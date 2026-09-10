TROOPERS And MR. ROBOT Join Forces To Bring Robotics Into Southeast Asia’s Frontline Work

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Real workers, in real workplaces, teaching robots how frontline work is actually done: that is what a new partnership between TROOPERS and MR. ROBOT sets out to achieve.

TROOPERS Innovation Sdn Bhd, the gig workforce platform operating across Malaysia and Singapore, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MR. ROBOT Sdn Bhd to develop real-world training data for humanoid robotics and embodied AI across retail, warehousing, food and beverage, and other frontline industries.

Under the MoU, TROOPERS will coordinate participating workplaces, client permissions and consent, worker consent, recording devices, first-person task recordings, and quality control of captured footage, while MR. ROBOT will manage data collection, annotation, quality review, and dataset preparation through its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) model.

Why the Two Fit Together

The partnership pairs two capabilities that rarely sit in the same room. TROOPERS supplies the human side at a scale no other platform can match: as the single largest gig workforce platform in Malaysia, operating across every major frontline industry, it captures first-person workforce videos from real shifts in real commercial environments, with every recording made on a consented, transparent basis.

Preparing the Workforce for the AI Age

TROOPERS has always been an innovation-centric company, built to solve systemic gaps in the gig economy through a digital platform that matches talents and clients using machine-learning algorithms. The company is moving into AI-automated talent acquisition by December 2026, and is now preparing the Malaysian and Singaporean workforce for an emerging job category: robot training.

This MoU is TROOPERS’ commitment to expanding into new forms of work in the AI age — while supporting the interests of its workers. Robotics will not displace gig work; gig work may take on a different form, and TROOPERS is preparing its talents for that too. Footage collected by workers today will not replace them — it opens the door to new roles, with Troopers given early access to become the trainers and managers of the robots they help teach.

For robotics companies, the partnership offers access to more than 1,000 enterprises for real-environment robot training, with all footage passing through an AI quality-control platform so every hour collected can effectively train robots to perform tasks reliably. For clients, it points to a future where gig work becomes more predictable, systematic, and effective.

“TROOPERS has built the infrastructure to recruit, train, deploy, and manage frontline workers at scale. This MoU extends that infrastructure into an entirely new market: the data that powers embodied AI. It opens a data services pipeline on top of the platform we already run — while holding a clear line on workplace access, worker consent, and data governance,” said Joshua Tan, CEO and Founder of TROOPERS.

“Real-world data is essential for building robots that can operate effectively alongside people. By connecting TROOPERS’ frontline reach with our robot training infrastructure, we are creating a practical pathway from human task knowledge to embodied AI for real business operations across Southeast Asia,” said Edwin Yap, Founder and CEO of MR. ROBOT.

TROOPERS is the single largest gig workforce platform in Malaysia, operating across all major frontline industries — warehousing, retail, food and beverage, events, and more — and serving over 1000 enterprises in Malaysia alongside its Singapore operations. As of August 2026, more than half a million workers are registered on the platform delivering over 270,000 hours of frontline work every month. That scale is the foundation of its impact: connecting Malaysians to flexible, verified work while giving businesses a single platform to staff their frontline. For more information, visit troopers.com.my.

MR. ROBOT is a Malaysia-based robotics and artificial intelligence company focused on developing embodied AI solutions for real-world commercial environments. By integrating robotics hardware, AI models and operational data, the company aims to build an ecosystem that enables intelligent robots to operate effectively in retail, logistics and service settings across Southeast Asia. More information: https://mr-robot.tech/.

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