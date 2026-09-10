MILO And The Ministry of Youth & Sports Rally Behind Malaysia’s Sporting Heroes Ahead Of SEA Games 2027 

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The National Day Parade in Putrajaya on 31 August brought its usual display of marching bands, colourful formations, and waving Jalur Gemilang. But this year, Malaysian sports took a prominent place in the celebrations.

A specially- curated float, presented by MILO in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth & Sports, proudly brought Malaysia’s sporting achievements into the parade. With the iconic MILO vans following closely behind as part of the procession, of course.

The float featured sporting heroes and Commonwealth Games medalists, spotlighting the nation’s journey ahead of hosting the SEA Games in 2027.

Decked out in the Jalur Gemilang, Malaysian landmarks, tiger-stripe motifs inspired by the Harimau Malaya spirit and replica of Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the float celebrated the country’s sporting spirit.

Together, the float served as a tangible reflection of MILO’s long-standing commitment to nurturing sports in Malaysia and its partnership with the Ministry of Youth & Sports.

“We hope to demonstrate how sports can connect Malaysians across generations, cultures, and backgrounds. For decades, MILO has championed sports development in Malaysia encouraging a more active and united nation. We hope this Merdeka celebration inspires all Malaysians to support our athletes in the upcoming 2027 SEA Games in our home country,” Ng Su Yen, Business Executive Officer of MILO

As Malaysians come together to celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day, MILO is serving more than 100,000 complimentary cups across the festivities, energising communities from all walks of life and reaffirming the belief that when Malaysians come together with passion, perseverance, and unity, extraordinary things are possible.

For generations, MILO has been a significant partner to Malaysia’s sporting journey, championing active lifestyles and empowering young Malaysians to discover the champion within. Together with long-standing partners including the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), MILO continues to help build a stronger and more active generation through impactful grassroots initiatives such as the MILO Champions Clinic, MILO Hidup Bola and the Majlis Sukan Sekolah Malaysia (MSSM).

Bringing Malaysians Together Through Sport

For many Malaysians, sporting pride means sitting in front of the television during a big match, squeezing around a table at the mamak and cheering when the national team plays.

Among those celebrating Merdeka in Putrajaya, Aisyah sees sport as one of those things that can bring Malaysians together despite their differences. “When Malaysia plays, no matter who we support, we all sit in front of the TV for the same thing. We want to see Malaysia win. And honestly, that feeling is pretty special,” she said.

Fellow parade-goer Syafiq Asyraf sees the mamak as a place where that sporting spirit comes alive. “Malaysia and sports are inseparable. Mamak restaurants become places where Malaysians come together and share in the dreams of our national heroes,” he said.

A family joins the Merdeka celebrations at the MILO truck, proudly dressed in Malaysian-themed attire

The People Behind The Medals

Among the athletes featured on the float, the three we spoke to have very different journeys, but their stories share a familiar thread of determination, setbacks and finding a way forward.

National weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan began training at 15 before competing at SUKMA and eventually joining the national team, going on to represent Malaysia at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

After finishing fourth at Paris 2024, missing a medal by just 1kg, he returned stronger to win gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, a moment that made his place on this year’s Merdeka float all the more meaningful

Fellow weightlifter Muhammad Hafizuddin Roslin also found his direction at 15. After travelling to a national competition in Sabah without his own coach, he competed under another coach and came away with a bronze medal.

“I felt that I could handle myself in the sport, and from there I decided that I wanted to make weightlifting my career,” Muhammad Hafizuddin Roslin

He went on to win gold at his first Commonwealth Games in 2026.

National lawn bowler Aleena Ahmad Nawawi found her ambition at 17, when she competed at SUKMA Sarawak in 2016. With only two years of training behind her, she entered without expecting a medal but the experience inspired her to aim higher, setting her sights on gold and a place in the national team.

She went on to achieve both: winning gold in 2023 and silver at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Together, Aniq, Hafizuddin, and Aleena’s journeys model the values MILO® has long championed — perseverance, determination, and discipline in achieving your athletic goals.

Looking Ahead To SEA Games 2027

For these athletes, the Merdeka Day celebrations were also a chance to reflect on what it means to carry the hopes and pride of the nation with them each time they step onto the field.

“Celebrating Merdeka and taking part in the National Day Parade is a truly special experience. I’m grateful to MILO for the opportunity to be part of the Ministry of Youth and Sport float and spotlight our national athletes and celebrate the spirit of Team Malaysia. We hope this would create greater awareness amongst Malaysians to come together and rally their support for Team Malaysia. Knowing the nation is behind us will inspire us to push our limits and give our best for Malaysia,” Mohamad Aniq Kasdan

Echoing a similar sentiment, Aleena Ahmad Namawi shared that it’s an honour and a deeply special moment to celebrate National Day with all Malaysians.

“Today reminds us that the strength of Malaysia lies in our unity through sports. When we stand together and share a common dream, there is no limit to what we can achieve as a nation. For me, there is no greater source of inspiration than hearing the roaring cheers of our fellow Malaysians. Malaysia Boleh!”

The Merdeka float may have passed through Putrajaya in minutes, but the stories behind it took years to build, from the athletes’ early days in sport to their Commonwealth podiums. When the SEA Games comes to Malaysia in 2027, Malaysians will have another chance to cheer them on.

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