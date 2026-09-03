Time Takes Root With Seiko Presage’s Bonsai-Inspired Watch

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Today, Seiko Presage introduces a new model inspired by the traditional Japanese art of bonsai.

Inspired by one of Japan’s most revered traditional art forms, this exclusive, limited-edition watch was created under the supervision of TRADMAN’S BONSAI, a creative collective specializing in the design, production and curation of bonsai spaces.

(Seiko)

This collaboration is inspired by the serene beauty of a Japanese black pine bonsai tree illuminated by the moon. The glow of the moon is expressed through gold-tone accents on the case and strap, creating an elegant and refined appearance.

The watch’s original dial pattern is inspired by the powerful character and texture that develops on an aging pine tree with the passage of time. The dial is finished in matsuba-iro (pine needle green), a traditional Japanese color long regarded as a symbol of good fortune.

(Seiko)

As a mark of exclusivity, “LIMITED EDITION” and an individual serial number are engraved on the case back.

An additional leather strap is included, allowing for versatile styling options. The underside of the strap features an embossed sanko-matsu pine needle motif, a traditional symbol of good fortune.

(Seiko)

This creation is presented in a special box created exclusively for this limited-edition model. An original watch cloth is also included.

The limited-edition timepiece will be available from September 2026 at the Seiko Boutiques and select retail stores worldwide.

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