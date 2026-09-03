Time Takes Root With Seiko Presage’s Bonsai-Inspired Watch
Seiko Presage unveils a limited-edition watch inspired by Japanese bonsai.
In Brief
- Seiko Presage's new limited-edition watch is inspired by a Japanese black pine bonsai tree illuminated by the moon.
- The dial features a matsuba-iro (pine needle green) finish, a traditional Japanese colour symbolising good fortune.
- Available from September 2026 at Seiko Boutiques worldwide, the watch includes an extra leather strap and special packaging.