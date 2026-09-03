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Time Takes Root With Seiko Presage’s Bonsai-Inspired Watch
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Time Takes Root With Seiko Presage’s Bonsai-Inspired Watch

Seiko Presage unveils a limited-edition watch inspired by Japanese bonsai.

by
September 3, 2026
In Brief
  • Seiko Presage's new limited-edition watch is inspired by a Japanese black pine bonsai tree illuminated by the moon.
  • The dial features a matsuba-iro (pine needle green) finish, a traditional Japanese colour symbolising good fortune.
  • Available from September 2026 at Seiko Boutiques worldwide, the watch includes an extra leather strap and special packaging.

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Today, Seiko Presage introduces a new model inspired by the traditional Japanese art of bonsai.

Inspired by one of Japan’s most revered traditional art forms, this exclusive, limited-edition watch was created under the supervision of TRADMAN’S BONSAI, a creative collective  specializing in the design, production and curation of bonsai spaces. 

(Seiko)

This collaboration is inspired by the serene beauty of a Japanese black pine bonsai tree  illuminated by the moon. The glow of the moon is expressed through gold-tone accents on  the case and strap, creating an elegant and refined appearance.

The watch’s original dial pattern is inspired by the powerful character and texture that  develops on an aging pine tree with the passage of time. The dial is finished in matsuba-iro  (pine needle green), a traditional Japanese color long regarded as a symbol of good fortune. 

(Seiko)

As a mark of exclusivity, “LIMITED EDITION” and an individual serial number are engraved  on the case back. 

An additional leather strap is included, allowing for versatile styling options. The underside  of the strap features an embossed sanko-matsu pine needle motif, a traditional symbol of  good fortune.

(Seiko)

This creation is presented in a special box created exclusively for this limited-edition model.  An original watch cloth is also included. 

The limited-edition timepiece will be available from September 2026 at the Seiko Boutiques  and select retail stores worldwide. 

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