BYD Malaysia Takes Light The Change Into Phase 2 With Mangrove Conservation Initiative At Mah Meri Cultural Village

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Following the successful completion of Phase 1 of its BYD Light the Change CSR programme, BYD Malaysia continues its commitment to Cool the Earth by 1°C by expanding its environmental efforts from urban green spaces to coastal ecosystems.

For Phase 2, BYD and DENZA Malaysia partnered with the Mah Meri Cultural Village (MMCV) in Carey Island to plant 380 mangrove trees comprising local species such as Bakau Kurap, Nyireh and Nipah. The initiative aims to support coastal ecosystem restoration while contributing to the long-term sustainability of the indigenous Mah Meri community.

The initiative builds on more than 1,200 digital tree pledges collected from the public during the BYD Light the Change Festival held late last year. Earlier this year, BYD Malaysia fulfilled the first phase of these pledges by planting 120 trees across 10 native species at The Waterfront @ ParkCity, in collaboration with Desa ParkCity and The International School of ParkCity (ISPKL).

With Phase 2, the programme now extends beyond urban tree planting to mangrove conservation, recognising the important role these ecosystems play in supporting biodiversity, marine habitats and natural coastal resilience.

Restoring Nature, Supporting Communities

The initiative also reflects the close relationship between the Mah Meri community and its natural surroundings. The forests, rivers and mangroves have long been part of the community’s way of life and heritage, making conservation an important part of preserving both the environment and cultural identity.

The event brought together Jacob Ma, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia, Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Sime Motors, Adeline Lew, Managing Director of BYD Sime Motors, employees from BYD Malaysia, BYD and DENZA dealer partners, and student volunteers from SMK Telok Panglima Garang. Participants worked alongside the Mah Meri Cultural Village team, led by MMCV Director Rashid Esa in the planting effort while learning more about the community, its heritage and the important role mangroves play in supporting their way of life.

“At BYD, we believe that creating a better future starts with action,” said Jacob Ma, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia. “With National Day just around the corner, this initiative is a timely reminder that a stronger Malaysia is built when we come together and leave no community behind. Working alongside the Mah Meri Cultural Village community has allowed us to take a more inclusive approach to building a stronger and more sustainable ecosystem, while learning from a community that has lived closely with and cared for the environment for generations. For us, this is not simply about planting trees. It is “For the Mah Meri, the environment around us is not separate from our community. The forests, rivers and mangroves are part of the landscape we have lived with for generations and are closely connected to our way of life and heritage. When we protect these natural surroundings, we are also protecting a part of our identity and what we hope to pass on to the next generation,” said En Rashid, Director of Mah Meri Cultural Village.

“We are grateful to have BYD Malaysia, the students and volunteers here to be part of this effort. What is important is not only that these trees are planted, but that people come here, learn about the Mah Meri community and understand why protecting this environment matters. We hope this will be the beginning of continued commitment to care for these trees and the ecosystem around them,” he added.

Beyond Planting

Beyond the planting activity, participants were also given the opportunity to experience Mah Meri culture through a traditional Mask Dance ceremony and hands-on activities including traditional hunting skills, wood carving, atap making, traditional costumes and a Mah Meri wedding ceremony.

The cultural activities provided participants with a deeper appreciation of the community’s heritage while reinforcing the connection between cultural preservation and the natural environment.

“What makes today meaningful is that we didn’t just come together to talk about sustainability. We came here, got our hands dirty and actually did something together,” said Adeline Lew, Managing Director of BYD Sime Motors. “For BYD and DENZA, this is also a way for us to give back to the communities around us and to the people who have supported our brands. We hope initiatives like this give us an opportunity to bring our community together for something beyond the cars themselves.”

The newly planted mangroves will be monitored and maintained as part of the ongoing conservation effort, reinforcing BYD Malaysia’s commitment to environmental action beyond a single planting day.

With 500 trees now planted across two locations, BYD Light the Change continues to turn more than 1,200 public pledges into tangible environmental action, ecosystem restoration and community engagement.

Through the programme, BYD Malaysia will continue to explore opportunities to support biodiversity, ecosystem restoration and community initiatives in support of its commitment to Cool the Earth by 1°C.

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