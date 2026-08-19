Nescafé Fuels Malaysia’s Frontliners Through 30-Hour Recharge Initiative

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In the quietest hours of the night, when fatigue sets in and resilience is tested to its limits, Malaysia’s healthcare heroes continue to show up for the nation. To honour this unwavering dedication and commitment, NESCAFÉ brought its heartfelt “NGOPI Dulu & Kekal Bersemangat Bersama” (“Have a NESCAFÉ First to Uplift Spirits”) campaign to Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia (HPUSM) in Kubang Kerian, executing a non-stop, 30-hour recharge initiative designed to fuel the spirits of those who care for us.

As the country’s No.1 retail instant coffee brand, NESCAFÉ believes that a single cup holds the promise of a brighter day and the power to inspire change. This nationwide initiative is rooted in a simple, profound purpose: to fuel everyday Malaysians and stand alongside the frontline heroes who keep the nation moving forward.

Recharge booths for the “NGOPI Dulu & Kekal Bersemangat Bersama” at Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Understanding the immense physical and emotional demands of hospital service providers, NESCAFÉ partnered with HPUSM, a premier specialist and teaching hospital in the East Coast, to uplift its dedicated community. Running from 6AM on 10 August through to 12 PM on 11 August, NESCAFÉ had strategically placed coffee stations across key staff zones. The initiative poured out more than 30,000 servings of NESCAFÉ Classic, NESCAFÉ 3-in-1, and Ready-To-Drink cans. Beyond the coffee served, each moment delivered a much-needed recharge, a hard-earned rest and a sincere thank you to the remarkable individuals working behind the scenes.

(In the middle) Khoo Sui Ying, Consumer Marketing Manager, NESCAFE Malaysia and Professor Dr Zaidi Zakaria, Deputy Director (Clinical), Hospital Pakar USM (HPUSM) together with the team from NESCAFE and HPUSM.

“At NESCAFÉ, we believe that small moments can make a meaningful difference. Through this initiative, we wanted to be the everyday partner that inspires the healthcare professionals who serve selflessly every day to keep moving forward. This is just one step in our ongoing journey to recharge and uplift Malaysians, and we look forward to reaching out to even more heroes this year. Because every cup that we share is a promise to fuel the frontliners that support our nation,” said Khoo Sui Ying, Consumer Marketing Manager, Coffee, Nestlé Malaysia.

Ultimately, this initiative reflects NESCAFÉ’s ongoing commitment to uplifting Malaysian communities. As part of a broader pipeline of initiatives to recharge Malaysians nationwide, NESCAFÉ continues to brew meaningful connections that fuel the nation forward – one cup at a time.

For more information, please visit www.nescafe.com.my, Facebook at NESCAFÉ Malaysia (facebook.com/Nescafe.MY) and Instagram at @nescafe_my.

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