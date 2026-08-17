China Hainan Junior International Golf Tournament — Malaysia Leg 2026 Officially Tees Off At Resorts World Awana

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The China Hainan Junior International Golf Tournament – Malaysia Leg 2026 has officially launched today at Resorts World Awana, marking the return of one of Asia’s leading junior golf tournaments and reinforcing the growing sporting and cultural ties between Malaysia and China.

This tournament is hosted jointly by the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, Hainan Golf Association, and SportExcel Malaysia, and organised by Eagle & Birdies Golf Junket Sdn. Bhd., the tournament will take place from 13 to 15 August 2026 at the Resorts World Awana Golf Course. Sanctioned by both the Malaysia Golf Association and the China Golf Association, the tournament is also a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) counting event for Categories A (age group 16 to 18 years) and B (age group 13 to 15 years), providing young golfers with the opportunity to earn valuable international ranking points.

VIPs with junior participants from various countries at the China Hainan Junior Golf Tournament – x`Malaysia Leg 2026 Press Conference.

The official launch is marked by a press conference attended by Mr. Wang Longkui, Supervisor of the Hainan Golf Association, and Mr. Zhuang Chuxuan, Secretary General of the Hainan Golf Association, alongside representatives from SportExcel Malaysia, Hainan Youth Sports Federation, Eagle & Birdies Golf Junket Sdn. Bhd., and the Malaysia Golf Association. Representing Resorts World Genting at the press conference is Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations, and Mr Khew Choon Teck, Head of Leisure and Hospitality.

VIPs participating in the tree-planting ceremony held in conjunction with the China Hainan Junior Golf Tournament – Malaysia Leg 2026 Press Conference. From left: Li Xinming, President of the Hainan Youth Sports Federation; Wang Longkui, Hainan Golf Association Chairmaon of the Board of Supervisors; Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, marketing, and Public Relations, Resorts World Genting; Kenny Ng, Tournament Chairman; Sivanandan Chinnadurai, Executive Director of SportExcel Malaysia; Zhang Chu Xuan, Secretary-General of Hainan Golf Association.

Approximately 120 junior golfers from Malaysia, China and other countries are expected to take part in the Malaysia Leg of the China Hainan Junior International Golf Tournament 2026, competing across four age categories for boys and girls aged six to 18. Held as part of the Hainan Junior Golf Tour, this Malaysia Leg serves as an important platform for young golfers to gain international competition experience, with champions and runners-up in each division earning qualification to the Hainan Junior Golf Tour Finals in China.

Established in 2013, the Hainan Junior Golf Tour has grown into one of China’s premier junior golf development platforms. Recognised by both the China Golf Association and the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the tour attracts talented young golfers from across the region while promoting youth development, international competition and cultural exchange through sport. Since expanding overseas, Malaysia has become one of its key international destinations, with the 2026 edition marking the tournament’s debut at Resorts World Awana Golf Course. The tournament will be held at the newly remodelled golf course, which continues to offer an enhanced playing experience amidst the scenic highlands.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Zhuang Chu Xuan, Secretary General of Hainan Golf Association, said “We are delighted to begin this new collaboration with Resorts World Awana, which reflects Resorts World Awana’s strong commitment to the development of junior golf, particularly in Malaysia. This partnership provides young golfers with the opportunity to compete on a world-class course and gain valuable international experience. We hope thischampionship will serve as a platform to nurture the next generation of talented golfers and, one day, produce future world champions who will proudly represent their countries on the global stage.”

VIPs at the China Hainan Junior Golf Tournament – Malaysia Leg 2026 Press Conference.

As a championship course set amidst the cool highlands and lush rainforest, Resorts World Awana Golf Course provides an ideal setting for international competition while further strengthening Resorts World Genting’s position as a leading destination for sports tourism and world-class golfing experiences.

For more information, visit rwgenting.com or follow Resorts World Awana’s official media platforms.

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