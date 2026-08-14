Pepper Labs Marks 11 Years With 50,000 AI Opportunities, Advances Sovereign And Agentic AI For Malaysia

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Pepper Labs today officially launched 50,000 AI learning opportunities for Malaysians under the AI-Ready Malaysia initiative, marking one of the country’s largest industry-led efforts to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) readiness while strengthening Malaysia’s sovereign AI capabilities and expanding the adoption of agentic AI solutions across government, businesses and communities.

The launch also coincides with Pepper Labs’ 11th anniversary, underscoring the company’s evolution from a social impact enterprise into one of Malaysia’s leading AI companies spanning workforce development, sovereign AI platforms and enterprise AI transformation.

The initiative was officially launched by Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, during the AI-Ready Malaysia Summit 2026 held at Royale Chulan Damansara, bringing together leaders from government, industry, academia and the technology ecosystem to accelerate Malaysia’s AI ambitions.

Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, delivering his address at the AI-Ready Malaysia Summit 2026, highlighting the importance of making AI knowledge and capabilities accessible to every Malaysian.

Funded through a regional initiative by AVPN with support from Google.org and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the nationwide initiative will provide 50,000 Malaysians, including university students, educators and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with practical AI capabilities that strengthen workforce readiness, business productivity and responsible AI adoption.

Launching the initiative, Gobind said Malaysia’s digital transformation must be accompanied by efforts to ensure AI knowledge and capabilities are accessible to every Malaysian.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology of the future—it is transforming the way we live, work and do business today. As Malaysia accelerates its digital transformation, it is crucial that every Malaysian has the opportunity to acquire AI skills and participate meaningfully in the digital economy. The launch of these 50,000 AI learning opportunities demonstrates the importance of strong collaboration involving government, industry and development partners in building an AI-ready nation, while ensuring that the benefits of AI are inclusive and accessible to all.” Gobind Singh Deo

Beyond workforce development, Pepper Labs also announced a strategic collaboration with MyDIGITAL Corporation to bring digital skills training closer to the rakyat, expanding access to practical learning opportunities that empower Malaysians to participate confidently in the digital economy.

Gobind Singh Deo officially launching 50,000 AI learning opportunities under the AI-Ready Malaysia initiative, marking a significant step towards accelerating AI readiness across Malaysia.

The summit also showcased Bisnes.ai, Pepper Labs’ sovereign AI-powered business support platform built specifically for Malaysian micro-entrepreneurs, SMEs and community businesses. More than a chatbot, Bisnes.ai functions as an AI business assistant that helps users generate business documents, quotations and invoices, analyse forms and images, create marketing content, manage customer interactions and provide guidance based on Malaysian regulations, grants and business best practices. Designed with sovereign AI infrastructure, human oversight and auditability at its core, the platform makes enterprise-grade AI accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Building on its growing portfolio of enterprise AI capabilities, Pepper Labs also highlighted its expanding suite of over 40 Agentic AI solutions that help ministries and government agencies automate complex knowledge-intensive work while maintaining governance and human oversight. Its AI solutions include intelligent policy and knowledge assistants, parliamentary intelligence, grant assessment and decision support, enterprise document intelligence, project and command centre dashboards, as well as autonomous workflow orchestration that enables AI agents to retrieve information, analyse evidence, generate recommendations and coordinate tasks across multiple business processes.

Gobind Singh Deo with industry leaders, partners, K-Youth participants and attendees at the AI-Ready Malaysia Summit 2026, bringing together key stakeholders to accelerate Malaysia’s AI ambitions.

These solutions are designed to transform how organisations access knowledge, evaluate information, monitor programmes and make decisions by reducing manual effort, improving accuracy and enabling faster, evidence-based outcomes while ensuring every recommendation remains transparent, traceable and subject to human approval. Together, they demonstrate Pepper Labs’ vision of responsible sovereign AI that augments people, rather than replacing them, across both the public and private sectors.

As Malaysia accelerates its national AI agenda, Pepper Labs continues to expand its role across the AI value chain, from developing future-ready talent and empowering businesses to delivering sovereign AI platforms and agentic AI solutions that enable organisations to work smarter, make better decisions and accelerate digital transformation. Through strategic partnerships across government, industry and the innovation ecosystem, the company remains committed to building AI that is practical, trusted and designed for Malaysia.

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